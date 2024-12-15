DMR News

Anybotics Raises $60M to Expand Autonomous Robots in the United States

Swiss robotics company Anybotics has closed its Series B funding round with an additional $60 million, bringing the total to $110 million. This investment, announced 18 months after the first $50 million tranche, positions the company to expand its U.S. operations and scale its industrial robot deployments globally.

Founded in 2016 as a spinout from ETH Zürich, Anybotics specializes in quadruped autonomous robots designed for industrial inspections. Its flagship robot, Anymal, is equipped with advanced sensors and cameras to monitor equipment in hazardous and complex environments. Tasks include detecting thermal anomalies, identifying combustible gases, and performing routine inspections to enhance operational safety and efficiency.

“By automating these tasks, we minimize human exposure to dangerous or hard-to-reach areas, reduce downtime through more frequent inspections and higher coverage, and streamline maintenance processes, leading to higher productivity and operational reliability,” said Dr. Péter Fankhauser, co-founder and CEO of Anybotics.

The Zürich-based startup reports significant growth since the initial Series B funding, doubling its robot sales to nearly 200 units. These robots are now deployed across industries such as oil and gas, mining, power, utilities, and metals. Customers include Novelis, Iamgold, Stelco, and Stanford University, which uses Anymal for advanced research.

“Our customers deploy anywhere from a single robot to fleets exceeding 10 robots, with the largest customer orders close to 20 robots,” Fankhauser noted. “Fleet orders are increasingly common, as many of our industrial clients operate over 100 facilities globally, each with the potential to deploy multiple Anymal robots.”

With $130 million raised to date, the new funds will primarily support Anybotics’ global scaling efforts, including its recent San Francisco office launch. However, this funding is labeled as a Series B extension, not a Series C, reflecting its focus on expanding the core business rather than diversifying into new applications. Fankhauser hinted that a Series C round, aimed at broader growth and targeting new industries, could come by 2026.

The latest investment round was co-led by Qualcomm Ventures and Supernova Invest, with participation from other notable investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, NGP Capital, Swisscanto, Swisscom Ventures, TDK Ventures, and Walden Catalyst.

Featured image courtesy of Anybotics

