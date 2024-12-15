Google Commits $20 Billion to Renewable Energy for AI Expansion

Google is investing $20 billion in renewable energy to power its expanding AI operations. Partnering with renewable energy developer Intersect Power and investment fund TPG Rise Climate, the company plans to build massive amounts of renewable energy, battery storage, and grid upgrades for its data centers. This move addresses concerns that AI data centers could face energy shortages by 2027.

The project includes an $800 million investment in Intersect Power, with funding led by TPG and supported by Google and others. Construction will happen in phases, with the first phase operational in 2026 and the entire project finished by 2027. The plan combines wind, solar, and battery storage systems to match the energy needs of Google’s data centers. Both the energy systems and the data centers will connect to the same point on the grid, and Google will pay for any necessary grid upgrades to speed up the process, according to Bloomberg.

This effort comes as demand for grid connections is surging. In the U.S., power producers are waiting to connect 2.05 terawatts of capacity—nearly double the current installed capacity—most of it for solar and battery projects.

Google’s renewable energy projects are expected to move faster than nuclear energy efforts, which typically face longer timelines. For instance, Microsoft’s plan to restart a nuclear reactor is targeting 2028, and Google’s own nuclear partnership with Kairos Power aims for 2030. Renewables offer a quicker path to meet energy needs.

By focusing on renewable energy, Google is not only addressing its AI energy demands but also showcasing a sustainable solution that can be deployed more quickly than alternatives like nuclear power.

Featured Image courtesy of Mike Blake/REUTERS

