DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Technology

Intel Leaders Discuss Possible Manufacturing Spinoff

ByYasmeeta Oon

Dec 15, 2024

Intel Leaders Discuss Possible Manufacturing Spinoff

Intel’s newly appointed co-CEOs, Michelle Johnston Holthaus and David Zinsner, acknowledged on Thursday that the company might have to divest its manufacturing operations if a critical chipmaking technology, 18A, slated for release next year, fails to deliver. This revelation follows the ouster of former CEO Pat Gelsinger last week.

During a presentation at the Barclays investment banking conference in San Francisco, Holthaus and Zinsner faced questions about Intel’s unique integration of chip design and manufacturing. Intel has long maintained both functions internally, setting it apart in the industry. However, the company’s struggles to reclaim its lead in chipmaking and capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom—dominated by Nvidia—have contributed to a market value loss exceeding $100 billion.

Holthaus emphasized the practical synergy between Intel’s manufacturing and design divisions but noted the possibility of separation. “Do I think it makes sense that they’re completely separated and there’s no tie? I don’t think so. But someone will decide that,” she said.

Intel has pinned its hopes on the 18A technology, intending to use it to bring the manufacturing of its flagship PC chip back in-house. The company previously outsourced production of this key product to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Zinsner, who also serves as Intel’s CFO, detailed ongoing steps to create operational independence for Intel Foundry, the company’s manufacturing division. He described efforts to establish separate financial and operational structures, including a dedicated operational board and business process software. While these moves prepare the division for potential full separation, Zinsner indicated that the ultimate decision remains unresolved. “Does it ever fully separate? That’s an open question for another day,” he said.

The executives’ comments offered a rare glimpse into Intel’s internal deliberations about its future direction. Following the remarks, Intel’s shares rose by 2.3%, signaling investor interest in the company’s strategic decisions amid industry challenges.

Featured image courtesy of Nikkei Asia

Follow us for more updates on Intel.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Grinchzmass Introduces $GRIZZMAS: The Mischievous Meme Coin Bringing Holiday Spirit to Crypto
Dec 14, 2024 Ethan Lin
ServiceTitan Shares Jump 42 Percent in Market Debut
Dec 14, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Australian Court Levies $5.1 Million Fine on Kraken’s Local Operator for Compliance Failures
Dec 14, 2024 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801