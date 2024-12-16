Half of Singapore Workers Hide AI Usage from Managers

A new Slack Workforce Index study reveals a complex relationship between Singapore’s workforce and artificial intelligence (AI). While 52% of employees actively use AI to streamline their work, nearly half hesitate to share this with their managers, fearing perceptions of laziness, incompetence, or reliance on shortcuts.

Growing AI Adoption Amid Workplace Concerns

Globally, AI adoption in workplaces is steadily increasing, though the pace has slowed slightly in recent months, rising from 32% to 36%. Singapore, however, stands out with over half of its workers embracing AI enthusiastically, particularly for repetitive tasks. Despite this enthusiasm, 45% of Singaporean employees remain uncomfortable discussing their AI usage with superiors. This reticence highlights a workplace culture that may not fully support open conversations about technology.

The reluctance to disclose AI use stems from concerns that managers might question employees’ skills or work ethic. Experts point out that addressing these fears is crucial for harnessing AI’s full potential.

The Benefits of AI and the Role of Leadership

Studies like McKinsey’s estimate that AI could contribute up to US$4.4 trillion annually to global corporate profits. Additionally, Salesforce reports that sales teams leveraging AI are 1.3 times more likely to boost revenue. These figures emphasize AI’s transformative potential but also underline the need for leadership to foster an environment where AI adoption is encouraged and openly discussed.

Christina Janzer, Slack’s SVP of Research and Analytics, stressed the importance of managerial support in normalizing AI usage. “Leaders need to train workers to use AI and encourage experimentation without fear of judgment,” she explained, highlighting the current burden on employees to navigate AI independently.

Bridging the Gap Between Leadership and Workers

The Slack study also revealed a disconnect between leadership priorities and employee goals. While executives focus on innovation and upskilling, employees often use the time saved by AI for existing tasks, suggesting a mismatch in strategic objectives. Furthermore, Singaporean employees have invested minimal time—fewer than five hours on average—in AI training, which could hinder broader adoption.

Globally, workers with AI guidance have seen a 13 percentage point increase in adoption since January, compared to only a 2-point increase among those without support. This underscores the critical role of training and leadership in driving AI integration.

As AI reshapes workplaces, Slack’s study highlights the importance of transparency, clear guidelines, and adequate training to ensure employees feel empowered and aligned with their company’s vision.

Featured image courtesy of SHRM

Follow us for more tech news updates.