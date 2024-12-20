Taiwan Encourages Firms to Build Robotics and Drones Locally

Taiwan’s government is pushing forward a new initiative, “Chips Team Taiwan,” to encourage domestic companies to increase production of satellites, drones, and robotics, according to Technology and Science Minister Wu Cheng-wen. The announcement, made on Tuesday, highlights the island’s effort to bolster its national security and develop a self-reliant supply chain amidst rising defense needs.

Wu explained that Taiwan’s growing defense requirements are driving local demand for advanced products, particularly from the island’s chip design firms, which have historically catered to overseas manufacturers. By creating a strong domestic market, the initiative aims to reduce reliance on the Chinese market, a global leader in commercial drone production.

“Today we are working on the national security systems, and defense spending is increasing significantly for Taiwan in the coming years,” Wu said. “This means we are creating our own market for the chip industry to establish a local supply chain.”

The minister also stated that drones are the government’s immediate priority, with detailed plans for robotics expected to follow in the coming months. Taiwan has already positioned itself as a prospective manufacturing hub for drones in Asia. As reported by Reuters, the government is actively recruiting local drone makers, aviation firms, and aerospace companies to collaborate with the military in fast-tracking the development of a self-sufficient drone supply chain.

By aligning its tech industry with national defense goals, Taiwan hopes to strengthen its position in advanced manufacturing while reducing economic dependence on foreign markets.

