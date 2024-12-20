EU Opens Investigation into TikTok Over Election Risks in Romania

The European Union has launched a formal investigation into TikTok‘s handling of election security risks, with a focus on Romania’s recent presidential election. Announced on Tuesday, the probe marks TikTok’s second investigation under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), signaling heightened scrutiny of the platform’s compliance with the bloc’s stringent online governance rules.

The investigation aims to assess TikTok’s recommender systems and their susceptibility to coordinated inauthentic activity, including automated exploitation. Additionally, the inquiry will examine the platform’s policies on political advertisements and paid-for political content. The EU is particularly concerned with how TikTok addresses risks linked to regional and linguistic nuances in national elections, according to a statement from the European Commission.

Romania’s Elections Spark Concerns

The probe follows a data retention order issued to TikTok earlier this month after concerns emerged regarding its potential role in influencing Romania’s presidential election. Declassified intelligence reports and third-party analyses have accused TikTok of failing to prevent fake accounts from amplifying content supporting a pro-Russian, far-right candidate. This alleged interference contributed to a controversial first-round election result, which Romania’s top court has since annulled.

The Commission’s investigation draws on risk assessment reports submitted by TikTok in 2023 and 2024, internal company documents, and responses to prior EU data requests. Officials have highlighted the gravity of the situation, with EU President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizing the bloc’s commitment to protecting democratic processes from foreign interference.

Digital Services Act Compliance in Focus

Under the DSA, large online platforms like TikTok must proactively mitigate risks to election security and democratic integrity. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to 6% of global revenue. While TikTok has previously made adjustments in response to other EU investigations, this latest proceeding could lead to interim enforcement measures if the risks are deemed urgent.

TikTok, for its part, has defended its election integrity measures. A spokesperson stated that the platform has successfully managed security challenges across more than 150 elections globally. Regarding Romania, TikTok claims to have disrupted five covert networks targeting the election and removed “hundreds of thousands” of fake accounts and “millions” of fake likes and followers. The company also asserts it continues to cooperate with Romanian authorities under local laws.

A Collaborative Approach

While the investigation underscores the EU’s firm stance on election security, Henna Virkkunen, the bloc’s EVP for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, expressed optimism about working with TikTok to resolve concerns. However, the stakes remain high, as this case could set a precedent for how the DSA is enforced against major online platforms.

