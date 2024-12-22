DMR News

China Accuses US of Cyberattacks on High-Tech Companies

China’s national cyber emergency response center has accused U.S. entities of launching cyberattacks on Chinese tech firms to steal trade secrets. According to a statement by the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China (CNCERT/CC) on Wednesday, two incidents since May 2023 targeted an advanced materials research unit and a high-tech company specializing in intelligent energy and digital information. While the CNCERT/CC did not identify the agency involved, it alleged the attacks were tied to a U.S. intelligence operation.

The hacks reportedly resulted in the theft of substantial trade secrets from both organizations. CNCERT/CC, described as a non-governmental technical center, serves as China’s national computer emergency response team and focuses on identifying and mitigating cybersecurity threats.

This announcement follows years of accusations from Western governments that China engages in state-sponsored cyber espionage. In a reversal, China has recently intensified its claims of similar actions by the United States and its allies. CNCERT/CC’s allegations come amid escalating tensions between the two nations, particularly over U.S. export controls targeting China’s semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries.

The statement also mirrors broader accusations from the U.S. and its partners that China orchestrates cyber campaigns to steal intellectual property. However, in this case, China has framed itself as the victim of such activities. The U.S. Department of State has not yet commented on the allegations.

This is not the first time CNCERT/CC has pointed fingers at the United States. In March 2022, it reported a wave of cyberattacks originating primarily from the U.S., with additional activity traced to Germany and the Netherlands. These attacks allegedly hijacked Chinese computers to execute cyber operations targeting Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.

As the digital arms race continues, accusations of cyberattacks and espionage reflect the broader geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China, particularly in the tech and intelligence sectors.

Author’s Opinion

The allegations from CNCERT/CC highlight the escalating digital arms race between the U.S. and China, where accusations of cyber espionage have become a recurring theme. While both sides deny wrongdoing, these claims reflect the growing mistrust that complicates their already fraught relations. If left unchecked, this tit-for-tat narrative risks undermining global cybersecurity cooperation and deepening divisions in an increasingly interconnected digital world.

Featured image courtesy of Time

