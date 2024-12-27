DMR News

Misrated Apps on App Store Raise Child Safety Concerns

Yasmeeta Oon

Dec 27, 2024

Child safety groups Heat Initiative and ParentsTogether Action have raised concerns about Apple’s App Store policies, highlighting over 200 apps rated as appropriate for young children despite containing content deemed unsuitable. A recent report titled Rotten Ratings: 24 Hours in Apple’s App Store outlines their findings, emphasizing the prevalence of apps featuring explicit content, stranger chats, and AI tools misaligned with the age ratings assigned to them.

The groups, alongside a researcher, reviewed 800 apps over a 24-hour period, focusing on those with age ratings of 4+, 9+, and 12+. They identified troubling patterns across categories like chat apps, gaming, and beauty or weight-loss tools. Among the flagged apps were AI girlfriend and stranger chat apps, games with sexual or violent prompts, and tools that rated users’ appearances. Collectively, these apps, some downloaded over 550 million times, were found to include features inappropriate for the young audiences their ratings suggested.

The study’s findings revealed stark discrepancies across categories. While most stranger chat and gaming apps carried appropriate age ratings of 17+, nearly all weight-loss and unfiltered internet access apps were deemed suitable for children as young as four. The report calls for Apple to revamp its age-rating practices, urging the use of third-party reviewers to ensure accuracy and transparency in the process.

Apple has yet to comment on the findings. The full report detailing the investigation can be accessed on Heat Initiative’s website.

Author’s Opinion

This report underscores a critical failure in Apple’s responsibility to protect its youngest users. While the App Store has long been a trusted platform, the presence of apps with explicit content labeled safe for children reveals a glaring oversight in its age-rating system. Parents rely on these ratings to make informed decisions, and Apple must prioritize transparency and stricter review processes to maintain trust. Without immediate action, the platform risks endangering vulnerable users and damaging its reputation as a family-friendly ecosystem.

Featured image courtesy of Bloomberg

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

