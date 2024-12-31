DMR News

YouTube is Testing a Floating Play Something Button to Pick Videos For You

Hilary Ong

Dec 31, 2024

YouTube is testing a floating “Play Something” button that picks a random video for users. Spotted by 9to5Google in the Android app, the feature resembles Google’s “I’m Feeling Lucky” button and aims to help users discover content without having to search.

The button floats above the bottom navigation bar in the app. Tapping it launches a video in the portrait-oriented YouTube Shorts player. This happens regardless of whether the video is a standard YouTube format or a vertical Short, though this setup might change before a wider rollout.

YouTube has been experimenting with the “Play Something” idea for over a year. Past versions included a banner and a simpler button styled as a black-and-white YouTube logo. The feature’s name may sound familiar, as Netflix previously launched a similar option called “Play Something” in 2021. Netflix later rebranded it as “Surprise Me” before discontinuing it last year.

For now, YouTube’s take on random video discovery is in testing. Whether it evolves into a mainstay feature will depend on how well it fits into the platform’s massive video library and user habits.

YouTube’s “Play Something” button reflects an interesting shift in how streaming platforms are approaching content discovery. The feature suggests that users might be seeking simpler ways to engage with videos, reducing the need for active searching. While it draws comparisons to traditional TV’s curated experience, it also highlights the platform’s focus on adapting to changing viewing habits. This evolution raises questions about how much further streaming services will go in mirroring features that feel familiar to long-time TV audiences.

Featured Image courtesy of Azamat E on Unsplash

Hilary Ong

