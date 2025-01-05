Telegram Adds Third-Party Verification and Search Filters to Boost Security

Telegram is rolling out a third-party verification system that aims to reduce scams and misinformation across its platform. The update lets verified organizations assign custom icons to accounts and chats, marking them as verified by a trusted third-party source. Telegram announced the new feature in its latest app update, calling it a “decentralized platform for additional verification.”

This system operates independently of Telegram’s internal verification process, which uses blue checkmarks for public figures and organizations. Instead, accounts verified by third parties will display a unique, minimalistic icon next to their names. Users can tap on the profile to see detailed information about the verification, including who issued it and why. Only organizations with an official Telegram-verified bot are eligible to apply for third-party verifier status.

Telegram says the feature is designed to tackle scams and false information while offering transparency to users. This move follows increasing scrutiny of Telegram’s moderation practices, including the arrest of CEO Pavel Durov last year by French authorities, who accused the platform of enabling illegal activities. In response, Telegram updated its privacy policy, shut down features prone to misuse, and adjusted its moderation stance.

In addition to the verification system, Telegram introduced new search filters that make it easier to sort through private chats, groups, and channels. Other updates include custom emojis for folder names, reactions for service messages, and the ability to upgrade digital gifts into NFTs. Users can also scan QR codes directly through Telegram’s in-app camera on both iOS and Android.

Telegram’s financial position has also strengthened. The company reported its first year of profitability last year, with total revenue surpassing $1 billion. Telegram credits monetization features like Premium subscriptions, ads, and Telegram Stars for its growth.

With these updates, Telegram is looking to balance user safety with ongoing platform innovation.

