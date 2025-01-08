DMR News

Jan 8, 2025

Nvidia Introduces Project Digits as a Personal AI Supercomputer

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nvidia unveiled Project Digits, a compact device it describes as a “personal AI supercomputer.” Built around the company’s Grace Blackwell hardware platform, this machine aims to bring powerful AI computing directly to desktops.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduced the product during a press conference, emphasizing its versatility. “It’s a cloud computing platform that sits on your desk,” he said. “It’s even a workstation, if you like it to be.” The device runs the full Nvidia AI stack, offering capabilities for prototyping, fine-tuning, and deploying AI models.

Targeted at AI researchers, data scientists, and students, Project Digits is powered by Nvidia’s newly announced GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. This chip combines a 20-core Grace CPU with a Blackwell GPU, delivering up to a petaflop of computing performance. The system includes 128GB of memory and up to 4TB of flash storage, allowing users to run AI models with as many as 200 billion parameters—large enough for complex AI tasks.

For users requiring even greater computational power, Nvidia says two Project Digits units can be linked to handle models with up to 405 billion parameters. The device can function as a standalone AI system or connect to a primary Windows or Mac computer.

While Nvidia touts Project Digits as transformative for the AI community, it comes at a cost. Priced at $3,000, the machine will be available in May through Nvidia’s top partners. Huang remains confident in its appeal. “Placing an AI supercomputer on the desks of every data scientist, AI researcher, and student empowers them to engage and shape the age of AI,” he said in a statement.

