DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Amazon’s Ring Teams Up with Kidde for Smart Smoke Alarms at CES

ByHilary Ong

Jan 8, 2025

Amazon’s Ring Teams Up with Kidde for Smart Smoke Alarms at CES

Amazon’s Ring is expanding its smart home portfolio with new connected smoke alarms, developed in partnership with fire safety company Kidde. Announced Monday at CES in Las Vegas, the new alarms integrate Ring’s technology, allowing users to receive alerts through the Ring app.

The lineup includes two models: the Kidde Smart Smoke Alarm with Ring for $54.97 and the Kidde Smart Smoke and CO Alarm with Ring for $74.97. Both devices are set to launch in April. These products are part of a broader push to make home safety smarter and more convenient.

Ring is also rolling out a $5-a-month subscription service alongside the alarms. Subscribers get 24/7 professional monitoring and access to emergency dispatchers. Importantly, the subscription is optional, so users can still take advantage of the smoke alarm’s core functionality without extra fees.

Since its $1 billion acquisition by Amazon in 2018, Ring has become a major player in home security. Best known for its video doorbells, the company has steadily expanded its product lineup to include floodlight cameras and even flying security drones. Research from Parks Associates shows that Ring, along with competitor SimpliSafe, makes up about 20 percent of the U.S. market for professional monitoring systems.

Ring’s profitability, confirmed earlier this year by CEO Liz Hamren, reflects its growth and increasing market influence. Hamren, who took over in March 2023, has focused on building out Ring’s offerings while maintaining affordability, as seen with these new alarms.

With this launch, Ring continues to push the boundaries of connected home technology, blending traditional safety tools with modern smart features.

Featured Image courtesy of Chloe Collyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32222/amazon-ring-teams-up-with-kidde-for-smart-smoke-alarms-at-ces/

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Razer Unveils Revolutionary Gaming Chair with Temperature Control at CES 2025
Jan 8, 2025 Hilary Ong
Blue Origin Set to Launch New Glenn Rocket After Years of Development
Jan 8, 2025 Hilary Ong
Lenovo Unveils Versatile Android Tablets at CES 2025
Jan 8, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801