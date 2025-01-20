Google Opts Out of EU’s Disinformation Code

Google has officially announced its decision to opt out of the European Union’s Code of Practice on Disinformation, a move that could significantly impact content moderation across its platforms. The announcement, made by Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, comes as the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) looms. This legally binding law mandates fact-checking capabilities within search engine rankings and YouTube algorithms.

The Code of Practice on Disinformation was established prior to the DSA’s implementation in 2022, serving as a voluntary agreement between tech companies and the European Commission aimed at mitigating the spread of false information online. Google, along with other major tech players such as Meta and Twitter, previously signed onto this Code, signaling their commitment to combat disinformation. However, Walker’s letter to Renate Nikolay, the European Commission’s content and technology czar, indicates a significant policy shift.

Google’s Policy Shift on Fact-Checking

Walker stated that the company would “pull out of all fact-checking commitments in the Code before it becomes a DSA Code of Conduct.” This decision does not reflect a rollback of previous commitments but rather a refusal to adopt any further obligations related to fact-checking practices.

Recent findings from the European Fact-Checking Standards Network revealed that several online platforms that had voluntarily signed the Code were “reneging on their commitments.” As such, Google’s withdrawal may not come as a surprise, particularly in light of Meta’s recent decision to cease fact-checking practices altogether. This trend raises concerns about content moderation standards among tech giants and the implications for online discourse.

Google’s decision to opt out is noteworthy, given that the company has historically not provided fact-checking for its search products or YouTube videos. The ramifications of this choice may extend beyond Google itself, potentially encouraging other tech companies to reconsider their engagement with voluntary disinformation frameworks.

The European Union is expected to closely monitor how Google implements this decision under the DSA. While the DSA seeks to enforce stricter regulations regarding online content and misinformation, Google’s latest move may challenge the effectiveness of such measures.

Author’s Opinion Google’s decision to withdraw from the EU’s Code of Practice on Disinformation is a bold move that reflects the tech giant’s increasing reluctance to bind itself to external fact-checking obligations, especially with the looming DSA. This choice underscores a growing divide between regulatory expectations and tech industry capabilities or willingness to comply. As other companies watch Google’s response to the DSA, this move could set a precedent that might either weaken or redefine efforts to combat misinformation online, posing significant challenges for policy enforcement in the digital age.

