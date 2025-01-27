X Rolls Out Vertical Video Feed Globally for Users

Elon Musk’s X has begun expanding its dedicated vertical video feed to users worldwide, just days after it first debuted in the U.S., TechCrunch has learned and confirmed with the company.

On Friday, TechCrunch observed that the new feature had appeared in various regions outside the U.S., including India, Australia, and several European markets. An X spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the global rollout of the vertical video feed is “underway.” The feature is accessible through a dedicated tab in the X app, positioned prominently next to the Grok button.

Exclusive iOS Rollout, Android Still Waiting

The spokesperson also clarified that the rollout is currently limited to iOS users, with Android users needing to wait a bit longer. The company did not provide a specific timeline for when Android users can expect the feature.

Earlier this week, X launched the vertical video feed in the U.S., coinciding with the uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the market due to the TikTok ban. Enforcement of the ban is currently on hold, as President Trump extended the deadline for TikTok to negotiate a deal that would involve a U.S. entity assuming some control over TikTok’s operations to address national security concerns.

In addition to providing entertainment, the new vertical video feature allows X to display ads after users scroll through a few short videos. This helps the platform generate more revenue by keeping users engaged with the video content — a common strategy seen across other social networks like Instagram and TikTok.

Video content has become a major focus for X. Last year, the platform launched a stand-alone TV app for videos from creators and organizations. In 2022, X also enabled users to scroll through short videos by tapping on a video in the timeline and swiping it up, further promoting engagement.

Author’s Opinion X’s expansion of its vertical video feed is a strategic move to increase user engagement and generate revenue. By adopting a TikTok-style video experience, X is tapping into a growing trend that has proven successful on other platforms. While the feature’s current rollout is limited to iOS users, its broader availability could significantly impact user retention and ad revenue once it hits Android. However, whether this video-focused shift will be enough to redefine X’s place in the social media landscape remains to be seen. For now, it’s a positive step forward, but more innovation is needed to keep users hooked.

Featured image credit: FMT

