DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Blockchain Europe Latest

Bitpanda Becomes Second Crypto Firm to Secure MiCA License in Germany

ByDayne Lee

Jan 28, 2025

Bitpanda Becomes Second Crypto Firm to Secure MiCA License in Germany

Austrian fintech unicorn Bitpanda has become the latest cryptocurrency firm to secure a license under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework.

Bitpanda announced on January 27 that it had secured a MiCA license from Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), effective immediately. This license allows Bitpanda to operate across all 27 EU member states under a unified regulatory regime.

Bitpanda is the second crypto asset service provider (CASP) to receive BaFin’s MiCA license since the regulation officially entered full effect on December 30, 2024.

With MiCA now in force, Bitpanda co-founder and CEO Eric Demuth expressed that the success of the regulation hinges on its enforcement. “The real question is whether the EU will have both the resources and the determination to take action against those who disregard the regulation,” Demuth said, referring to foreign CASPs that continue to operate without adhering to the rules. He stressed that without consistent enforcement, the regulation may become ineffective and disadvantage firms that aim to comply.

Call for EU to Learn from the US Crypto Regulation Model

While Demuth is optimistic about MiCA’s potential to boost crypto adoption in Europe, he also called on European lawmakers to learn from the United States‘ regulatory approach. He pointed to the speed and determination with which the U.S. is positioning itself as the global crypto hub and emphasized that the EU needs to catch up.

“The speed and determination with which the US is positioning itself as the global crypto hub are setting new benchmarks,” Demuth said. “It may become increasingly difficult for the EU to maintain its competitive advantage in the sector if it doesn’t act quickly.” He also stated that regulation, while important, should not stifle growth, and advocated for a global view that recognizes the internet’s lack of national borders.

Bitpanda’s MiCA license comes after Boerse Stuttgart Digital Custody, a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Group, became the first CASP to secure the MiCA license on January 17, 2025. Boerse Stuttgart Digital Custody is one of the largest exchange groups in Europe.

What The Author Thinks

While MiCA is an important step for crypto regulation in Europe, the EU must accelerate its efforts to match the pace of global competitors, particularly the U.S. The EU’s approach to crypto regulation should balance the need for robust enforcement with the flexibility to foster innovation. If Europe does not adapt quickly, it risks losing its competitive edge in the growing crypto space, especially as countries like the U.S. push forward with aggressive strategies to dominate the global market.

Featured image credit: pch.vector via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

The Evolution of Packaging: The Packaging People Address How Changing Consumer Behaviours are Driving Innovation
Jan 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
Ayurvedic & Naturopathic Medical Clinic Highlights Holistic Approaches for Thyroid Awareness Month
Jan 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
FinalFilters.com Launches Activated Carbon-Filled Final Filters for Hospitals
Jan 28, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801