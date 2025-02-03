Microsoft Secures Long-Term Carbon Credit Agreement with Chestnut Carbon

Microsoft has committed to purchasing over 7 million tons of carbon credits from Chestnut Carbon, detailing a 25-year partnership aimed at supporting reforestation efforts across 60,000 acres in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. This initiative, reported by Axios, comes as Microsoft seeks to address its escalating carbon emissions, which have been exacerbated by the rapid expansion of AI and cloud computing infrastructure.

The tech giant has witnessed a 29% increase in emissions since 2020, largely due to the AI and cloud computing surge, challenging its 2030 ambition to sequester more carbon than it emits. In 2023 alone, Microsoft’s operations generated 17.1 million tons of greenhouse gases before any offsets were applied.

About Carbon Credits and Reforestation

Chestnut Carbon specializes in reforestation-based carbon credits, overseeing the planting of trees on land previously used for farming or grazing. The quality of carbon credits can vary significantly; those from planting diverse, native species are considered premium and are more expensive due to their longer-term environmental benefits and support for biodiversity.

Compared to high-cost carbon capture technologies, like direct air capture which ranges from $600 to $1,000 per ton, the $34 per ton cost of Chestnut Carbon’s credits presents a more economically feasible option for companies like Microsoft, which has also invested in technologically advanced carbon capture solutions.

The industry has faced scrutiny, as highlighted by a 2023 investigation into Verra, a major certifier of nature-based carbon credits, which led to accusations of overstated climate benefits and the CEO’s resignation. In response, Chestnut Carbon has shifted to using Gold Standard for certifying its credits.

What The Author Thinks Microsoft’s substantial investment in carbon credits from Chestnut Carbon illustrates a critical dual strategy in corporate environmental responsibility—leveraging both nature-based solutions and cutting-edge technology. While nature-based solutions like reforestation are essential for their cost-effectiveness and immediate environmental benefits, technology-driven solutions are equally vital for their long-term potential to remove carbon directly from the atmosphere. Companies must navigate these options carefully, ensuring they not only contribute to their sustainability goals but also support a broader ecological balance. This approach underscores the importance of maintaining rigorous standards and transparency to maximize the positive impact of such initiatives on the climate crisis.

Featured image credit: Freepik

