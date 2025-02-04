Adam Candeub Set to Join FCC as General Counsel Amid Ongoing Debates on Big Tech Regulation

Adam Candeub, a prominent critic of Big Tech and advocate for regulatory reform, is poised to join the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as its general counsel. His appointment, confirmed by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, comes at a time when discussions surrounding the implications of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act are gaining renewed momentum.

Candeub, who joined the Trump Administration in 2019 as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Telecommunications and Information, has a long history of involvement in telecommunications policy. He also served as Acting Assistant Secretary during his tenure. His appointment to the FCC marks a return to an agency where he previously acted as an advisor in the early 2000s.

Criticism of Section 230

A law professor at Michigan State University since 2004, Candeub has consistently voiced his opposition to Section 230. This provision protects tech companies and online service providers from being held liable for the content posted by users on their platforms. His skepticism towards this law intensified during his time in office, particularly after Donald Trump accused social media sites of censoring conservative voices, sparking widespread debate on the issue.

In 2020, Candeub was one of the lead writers of an administrative petition urging the FCC to engage in discussions about social media content moderation. Although efforts to amend Section 230’s protections were unsuccessful at that time, the conversation surrounding its relevance continues to evolve. The Supreme Court’s recent rulings in 2023, which sided with Google and Twitter in cases involving their content moderation practices, further highlight the complexities of regulating online platforms.

Candeub’s experience also includes a brief role as Deputy Associate Attorney General in the Department of Justice during the final weeks of Trump’s presidency in late 2020. This diverse background equips him with significant insight into both legal and regulatory frameworks affecting telecommunications and online services.

As he steps into his new role at the FCC, Candeub will work closely with Chairman Carr, who has previously expressed aspirations for modifying Section 230 during this administration. Carr’s leadership signals a potential shift in how the FCC may approach issues related to Big Tech, especially concerning accountability and content regulation.

Author’s Opinion Adam Candeub’s appointment to the FCC general counsel marks a significant move towards potentially reshaping how Big Tech is regulated in the United States. His critical stance on Section 230 and extensive background in telecommunications policy suggest that we might see more aggressive regulatory efforts aimed at holding tech companies accountable for the content on their platforms. This shift could have profound implications for online speech and industry practices.

Featured image credit: jeanbaptisteparis via Flickr

