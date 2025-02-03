DMR News

LifeSculpt by ChristiMD Hosts Galentine’s Movie Night: Menopause, Intimacy, and Embracing Your Best Self

Feb 3, 2025

This Valentine’s season, LifeSculpt by ChristiMD invites women to an empowering evening of sisterhood, connection, and self-care at Galentine’s Movie Night. The event will feature an exclusive screening of the PBS documentary The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, followed by an engaging dQ&A session with leading experts in women’s health and intimacy.

Event Details

  • Date: February 13th, 2025
  • Time: 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
  • Location: Houston CityCentre, Magnolia Ballroom
  • Tickets: Limited spots available – includes two complimentary drinks and light refreshments

What to Expect

Guests will enjoy an exclusive screening of The M Factor, a groundbreaking documentary shedding light on menopause, its effects, and the importance of breaking the silence surrounding this critical stage of women’s lives. After the screening, attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session led by:

  • Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, a board-certified urologist, Certified Menopause Specialist, and Founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD. Dr. Christi brings decades of expertise in female urology, urogynecology, and longevity, empowering women to optimize their health at every stage of life.
  • Dr. Viviana Coles, Doctor of Marriage and Family Therapy, intimacy expert, and author of The 4 Intimacy Styles. Known as a former intimacy expert on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Dr. Coles offers invaluable insights into enhancing intimacy and relationships.

This special evening is more than a movie night—it’s a chance to connect with like-minded women, learn from experts, and explore ways to navigate menopause, optimize vitality, and improve intimacy.

“At LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, we believe every woman deserves to feel empowered in her journey through menopause and beyond,” said Dr. Christi. “This event is a celebration of sisterhood and self-empowerment—a night to connect, learn, and prioritize your health and wellness.”

Tickets are limited! Don’t miss this empowering Galentine’s Movie Night. Reserve your spot today and join us for a night of inspiration, learning, and fun with your closest friends.

For tickets and additional details, visit: https://lifesculptmd.com/events/galentines-movie-night/

