DEV.co Launches Redesigned Website Built on Next.js, Marking a New Era of Performance and Scalability

DEV, a leading provider of custom software development solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, now built on the Next.js framework and hosted on Vercel. This transition from WordPress to Next.js represents a significant step forward in speed, performance, and scalability, reflecting DEV.co’s commitment to innovation and best-in-class digital experiences.

“We knew that in order to provide a seamless, high-performance experience for our clients, we needed to move beyond traditional CMS platforms,” said Nate Nead, Principal of DEV.co. “Next.js and Vercel offer a cutting-edge combination that enhances site speed, security, and scalability. This upgrade aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality software solutions.”

The new site leverages server-side rendering (SSR) and static site generation (SSG), ensuring faster load times, improved SEO capabilities, and a more dynamic user experience. By eliminating reliance on WordPress, DEV.co now benefits from increased flexibility in development, allowing for rapid iterations and improvements to better serve its growing client base.

“Our website is a critical touchpoint for clients and prospects alike,” stated Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at DEV.co. “The switch to Next.js enables us to deliver an optimized, ultra-fast experience that meets modern web standards. It’s a game-changer for both our internal teams and our users.”

Beyond performance improvements, the transition also aligns with DEV.co’s long-term vision of embracing modern web development methodologies. With Next.js, the company gains access to a more modular and maintainable codebase, reducing technical debt and accelerating future innovations.

“The transition to Next.js isn’t just about better technology—it’s about building a more future-proof foundation for our business,” added Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at DEV.co. “This investment will not only improve the way we engage with customers but also set a new standard for how we develop and deploy digital solutions.”

With the new website live, DEV.co continues to push the boundaries of software development, providing businesses with cutting-edge solutions that drive success across multiple areas of software development.

About DEV.co DEV.co is a premier software development firm specializing in custom-built web and mobile applications. The company started as digital marketing, link building and SEO agency, but quickly expanded into software and web development. With a commitment to technical excellence and client satisfaction, DEV.co partners with businesses across industries to create scalable, high-performing digital solutions.