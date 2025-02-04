Cinamon Sets Out to Revolutionize 3D Animation with AI-Driven Platform

Cinamon, a startup that has evolved from its origins as Cinamon Games, aims to transform the landscape of 3D animation by integrating artificial intelligence into its production processes. Founded in 2019 as a subsidiary of content production firm Vonvon, Cinamon has garnered significant attention for its innovative approach to storytelling in the social content space. The company plans to launch its animated video generation platform, “CINEV,” in beta in the first half of 2025.

Initially established as Cinamon Games, the company underwent a strategic merger with Vonvon in 2019, focusing exclusively on storytelling. This shift laid the groundwork for the development of a robust platform designed to simplify the animation process. In 2022, Cinamon began constructing its 3D animation platform, which combines an extensive 3D asset library, AI-driven motion generation, and a filmmaking-oriented large language model.

Revolutionizing Video Production

The platform allows users to create intricate 3D scenes populated with characters and elements. Through an intuitive suite of video production and editing tools, users can easily direct scenes, edit camera angles, and manipulate various aspects of their projects—all through simple text prompts and sliders. This user-friendly design is intended to cater to a wide range of creators, from individual artists to large content IP companies.

Cinamon’s innovative approach seeks to eliminate common production challenges. Doosun Hong, a key figure at the startup, emphasizes the platform’s capabilities:

“Our approach enables easier direction and editing without consistency/physics issues, making it particularly suitable for longer-form content like films and dramas.”

With a dedicated team of 60 professionals skilled in 3D graphics, AI, gaming, and content production, Cinamon is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the animation industry. The company has also identified potential users that include comic, manga, webtoon artists, game developers, and traditional animators seeking more efficient workflows. As Hong notes:

“Our potential users include comic, manga, webtoon artists, web novel writers, game developers, video creators and traditional animators looking for easier workflows.”

Cinamon has made significant strides in funding since its inception. In 2020, it raised $10 million in Series A investment from notable backers including Krafton, Naver Z, and SNOW. Following this success, the startup secured an additional $8.5 million in Series B funding in 2024. This brings Cinamon’s total capital raised to $18.5 million (25 billion KRW), which the company plans to allocate toward hiring more AI engineers and advancing research and development efforts.

In addition to its flagship platform, Cinamon is collaborating with NAVER WEBTOON to create “Maybe,” an interactive storytelling app. This joint venture underscores the startup’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital content creation and enhancing user engagement.

Cinamon’s target market encompasses a diverse array of customers ranging from individual creators to enterprises looking for innovative solutions to produce anime, VTuber content, and cinematic video game experiences.

What The Author Thinks Cinamon’s strategic transformation from a gaming company to a leader in AI-powered 3D animation showcases its ambition to redefine the digital storytelling landscape. By leveraging advanced AI technologies and a user-centric platform, Cinamon not only simplifies the animation process but also democratizes it, potentially revolutionizing how creators from various fields bring their visions to life. As the industry continues to evolve, Cinamon’s innovative approach could significantly influence the future of content creation, making it a company to watch in the coming years.

Featured image credit: starline via Freepik

