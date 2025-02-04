Asya Bradley Joins Stripe as Head of Startup and VC Partnerships

Asya Bradley has been appointed as the new head of Startup & Venture Capital Partnerships at Stripe, the prominent financial technology company. Her extensive background as a fintech founder and investor positions her to significantly influence Stripe’s engagement with startups and venture capital firms. Bradley announced her new role on February 2 via a LinkedIn post, although her official start date traces back to November.

Bradley brings a wealth of experience to Stripe. She previously served as the chief revenue officer at Synapse, a fintech company that unfortunately ceased operations in 2024 after three years of service. Following this role, she spent five months as the VP of revenue at Sila, another startup focused on financial technology.

In addition to her executive roles, Bradley co-founded Kinly, a financial services startup designed to cater specifically to Black Americans. Under her leadership, Kinly successfully raised approximately $20 million in funding from notable investors, including Gabrielle Union, Marshawn Lynch, and Kevin Durant. Kinly was sold in 2023 to Greenwood, a digital banking platform aimed at serving Black and Latino communities.

Venture Capital and Investment Initiatives

Bradley also boasts a significant investment background. She became a venture partner with igniteXL Ventures for one year and is currently a limited partner in several venture funds, such as Cowboy Ventures and Ganas Ventures. Furthermore, she contributes to the Cap Table Coalition’s investment committee, which aims to diversify the investing landscape by including historically underrepresented investors.

In the fintech landscape, Bradley is reportedly in talks to acquire the stablecoin platform Bridge for an impressive $1 billion, highlighting her continued influence and ambition in the sector.

This announcement comes on the heels of Stripe’s recent acquisition spree. The company made its third acquisition in just 14 months when it acquired Lemon Squeezy, a merchant of record that specializes in managing global sales tax for digital products. This acquisition marks at least the 15th in Stripe’s history and demonstrates its strategic growth trajectory during a time of evolving market demands.

What The Author Thinks

Asya Bradley’s appointment at Stripe is a strategic move that leverages her unique blend of experience in fintech and venture capital to fortify Stripe’s partnerships in the startup ecosystem. Her track record of leadership and investment prowess is poised to bring fresh perspectives to Stripe’s initiatives, potentially steering the company towards innovative collaborations and sustained growth in the competitive fintech industry.

