Shein Makes a Fashionable Comeback in India with Strategic Reliance Retail Partnership

ByHilary Ong

Feb 5, 2025

Shein Makes a Fashionable Comeback in India with Strategic Reliance Retail Partnership

Shein, the Chinese fashion behemoth, has re-entered the Indian market after a five-year hiatus. The company was previously banned by Delhi due to data security concerns amidst geopolitical tensions. With its app re-launched on Friday night, Shein has already captured the attention of over 10,000 users who have downloaded it. This comeback is anchored by a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail, which sees Shein operating under stringent conditions to ensure data security and local compliance.

The app’s relaunch marks a significant milestone in Shein’s global expansion strategy. Exclusively delivering to key Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—the company plans to broaden its reach across the nation soon. Crucially, all customer and application data will be stored within India, with Shein having no access rights. This arrangement is part of a long-term licensing deal allowing products manufactured and sourced in India to be sold on the platform, ensuring that the app adheres to India’s stringent data localization laws.

Partnership with Reliance Retail

According to Indian officials, Shein’s operations were initially banned due to allegations of “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner.” This sensitive issue has been addressed through the current partnership structure, which grants Reliance Retail full control over operations and data management. Shein will act as a technological partner, focusing on enhancing digital capabilities while Reliance steers the business side.

The collaboration between Shein and Reliance Retail isn’t just about retail; it’s a broader economic venture. Shein aims to use India as a supply hub for its global operations. The brand will support Reliance Retail in building a robust network and training Indian garment manufacturers. This move is poised to boost the export of textiles and garments from India, aligning with national economic goals.

Perhaps most notably, the deal with Reliance Retail represents a rare exception to India’s ban on over 200 Chinese apps in recent years. This exception underscores the importance placed on boosting local manufacturing and export potential while safeguarding national data interests.

Shein’s return to India comes amidst its evolution from a lesser-known entity among older shoppers to one of the largest fast fashion retailers worldwide. Offering affordable fashionwear starting at 199 rupees ($2.30; £1.90), Shein continues to attract a diverse consumer base. The company’s ability to adapt and innovate has kept it relevant in an ever-competitive global market.

Author’s Opinion

Shein’s re-entry into the Indian market, in partnership with Reliance Retail, represents a savvy blend of strategic positioning and regulatory navigation. This alliance not only leverages Shein’s design and digital expertise but also Reliance’s robust understanding of the local market. By aligning with India’s economic and data protection policies, Shein has smartly crafted a comeback that promises substantial growth and a sustainable business model.

Featured image credit: Dick Thomas Johnson via Flickr

Hilary Ong

