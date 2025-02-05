DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Apple’s Ambitious AR Glasses Project Shelved

ByYasmeeta Oon

Feb 5, 2025

Apple’s Ambitious AR Glasses Project Shelved

Apple has reportedly canceled its plans to develop augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, a project initially designed to integrate seamlessly with the iPhone. The tech giant, known for its innovative products, faced significant challenges with the AR glasses, primarily due to the overwhelming battery drain on the smartphone. Despite this setback, Apple continues to focus on its Vision Pro mixed reality handset and is exploring more cost-effective alternatives.

The AR glasses, which were expected to be a groundbreaking addition to Apple’s product lineup, faced technical hurdles early on. The glasses were intended to be lightweight, resembling traditional eyewear, and bore similarities to Ray-Ban’s Meta smart glasses. Code-named “Atlas, Orion,” the prototype was launched in November. However, it became apparent that the iPhone lacked the necessary processing power to support the AR functionality.

In an attempt to overcome these limitations, Apple engineers explored pairing the glasses with a Mac. Unfortunately, this version did not perform well during internal evaluations. The company, known for its discretion regarding internal developments, did not publicly disclose these challenges or their decision to halt the project.

Shifting Focus to Vision Pro and Other Initiatives

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has expressed enthusiasm for augmented reality since 2016, fueling anticipation for the company’s advancements in this field. Despite this interest, Apple has recently shifted its focus away from the AR glasses project. Alongside this decision, the company also canceled plans for an electric, self-driving car in early 2024 and has redirected efforts from Vision Pro 2 to a more affordable variant.

The cancellation of the AR glasses project highlights the complexities and challenges involved in developing cutting-edge technology. While Apple remains committed to advancing its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, the endeavor into AR glasses has been set aside for now.

What The Author Thinks

Apple’s decision to cancel its AR glasses project, while disappointing, is a pragmatic move given the significant technical challenges they faced. This decision underscores the company’s commitment to quality and its unwillingness to compromise on the user experience. Apple’s continued investment in other augmented reality initiatives, like the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, suggests that while one door may close, another opens, offering new opportunities for innovation within the tech giant’s ecosystem.

Featured image credit: GetArchive

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

MOMO.FUN Launches as the First AI-Driven Meme + DeFi Platform, Redefining Decentralized Trading in the Web3 Era
Feb 5, 2025 Ethan Lin
Trade Tensions Rise as UK Balances US and EU Relations
Feb 5, 2025 Dayne Lee
Shein Makes a Fashionable Comeback in India with Strategic Reliance Retail Partnership
Feb 5, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801