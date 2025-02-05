Apple’s Ambitious AR Glasses Project Shelved

Apple has reportedly canceled its plans to develop augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, a project initially designed to integrate seamlessly with the iPhone. The tech giant, known for its innovative products, faced significant challenges with the AR glasses, primarily due to the overwhelming battery drain on the smartphone. Despite this setback, Apple continues to focus on its Vision Pro mixed reality handset and is exploring more cost-effective alternatives.

The AR glasses, which were expected to be a groundbreaking addition to Apple’s product lineup, faced technical hurdles early on. The glasses were intended to be lightweight, resembling traditional eyewear, and bore similarities to Ray-Ban’s Meta smart glasses. Code-named “Atlas, Orion,” the prototype was launched in November. However, it became apparent that the iPhone lacked the necessary processing power to support the AR functionality.

In an attempt to overcome these limitations, Apple engineers explored pairing the glasses with a Mac. Unfortunately, this version did not perform well during internal evaluations. The company, known for its discretion regarding internal developments, did not publicly disclose these challenges or their decision to halt the project.

Shifting Focus to Vision Pro and Other Initiatives

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has expressed enthusiasm for augmented reality since 2016, fueling anticipation for the company’s advancements in this field. Despite this interest, Apple has recently shifted its focus away from the AR glasses project. Alongside this decision, the company also canceled plans for an electric, self-driving car in early 2024 and has redirected efforts from Vision Pro 2 to a more affordable variant.

The cancellation of the AR glasses project highlights the complexities and challenges involved in developing cutting-edge technology. While Apple remains committed to advancing its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, the endeavor into AR glasses has been set aside for now.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s decision to cancel its AR glasses project, while disappointing, is a pragmatic move given the significant technical challenges they faced. This decision underscores the company’s commitment to quality and its unwillingness to compromise on the user experience. Apple’s continued investment in other augmented reality initiatives, like the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, suggests that while one door may close, another opens, offering new opportunities for innovation within the tech giant’s ecosystem.

