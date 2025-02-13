Perplexity App Surges in Popularity Following Super Bowl Contest

Perplexity’s app has experienced a significant surge in downloads following its innovative Super Bowl contest, despite seeing no direct impact from OpenAI and Google’s advertisements. The app, which allows users to explore answers and insights, reached new heights in the U.S. App Store’s Top Charts, climbing as high as No. 19 on Sunday morning. By the end of Monday, Perplexity aims to double its download numbers from the previous day.

Perplexity’s contest managed to captivate users, encouraging them to overcome the initial learning curve associated with trying out a new product. The contest required participants to ask five questions, with one lucky winner receiving a $1 million prize. This clever marketing strategy contributed to the app’s impressive growth, with downloads peaking at 45,000 on Sunday—a 50% increase from the average daily downloads of around 30,000 recorded last week.

No Major Impact from OpenAI and Google’s Super Bowl Ads

While OpenAI and Google aired their ads during the Super Bowl, Perplexity’s app did not experience significant movement directly tied to these promotions. OpenAI faced mixed reactions regarding its advertisement, which some critics argued failed to adequately highlight the practical uses of ChatGPT’s app. Meanwhile, Google attempted to present a broad vision of how artificial intelligence could integrate into consumers’ lives.

Despite these circumstances, Perplexity’s app continued to gain momentum independently. It climbed the ranks on the Productivity chart, reaching No. 6 following an engaging post on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, after peaking, it eventually dropped to No. 257. Nonetheless, the overall increase in popularity reflects the effectiveness of Perplexity’s contest in attracting new users and boosting app installs.

Author’s Opinion Perplexity’s clever use of a Super Bowl contest demonstrates the power of creative, engaging marketing to drive growth, even in an industry flooded with high-profile players like OpenAI and Google. While the app didn’t see the direct impact of these giants’ ads, its surge in downloads reflects the success of a strategy that entices users to actively engage with the product. It’s a reminder that, in the competitive world of apps and technology, effective promotion and word-of-mouth can be just as powerful as multimillion-dollar campaigns.

Featured image credit: The Japan Times

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR