ForthTech Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Executive Director James Bernesi as Chief Investment Officer

Feb 13, 2025

ForthTech, a global leader in digital asset investment management, announced today that James Bernesi, former Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, has joined the firm as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). With over 20 years of experience in global capital markets, James Bernesi previously led European exotic index derivatives and structured products trading at Morgan Stanley, overseeing multi-billion-dollar assets and delivering exceptional investment returns.

James Bernesi’s appointment marks a significant milestone in ForthTech’s institutional investment capabilities and risk management framework. As CIO, he will oversee the firm’s investment strategy, asset allocation, trading execution, and risk control, while spearheading the integration of Wall Street’s quantitative investment frameworks and systematic trading methodologies into the digital asset market. By combining James Bernesi’s expertise with ForthTech’s decade-long technological advancements in trading infrastructure, algorithmic strategies, and data analytics, the company is well-positioned to enhance its global competitive edge and bridge the gap between traditional finance and Web3.

Darren Chan, CEO of ForthTech, commented: “James Bernesi’s extensive industry experience and exceptional leadership will accelerate ForthTech’s global expansion in digital asset and quantitative trading, further enhancing our competitiveness in international markets.”

James Bernesi, CIO of ForthTech, commented: “It’s a privilege to work alongside such a forward-thinking team. Our mission is clear: to unite traditional finance and crypto in a way that drives growth, reliability, and value for our investors.”

About ForthTech

Founded in 2017, ForthTech is a pioneering digital asset quantitative trading and investment management firm. Leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, the company has built a systematic investment framework and developed proprietary infrastructure, including data systems, trading execution platforms, risk management engines, and strategy development platforms.

ForthTech holds multiple regulatory licenses worldwide and has provided institutional-grade digital asset investment and trading solutions to a broad range of high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. By empowering traditional financial institutions to enter the Web3 space, ForthTech is at the forefront of capturing long-term growth opportunities in the digital asset market.

