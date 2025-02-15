Musk Threatens to Withdraw $97.4 Billion Bid as OpenAI Inches Toward Profit

Elon Musk has threatened to withdraw his substantial $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI’s non-profit arm if the company continues its transition into a for-profit entity, as outlined in a recent court filing. OpenAI, which initially launched as a non-profit in 2015, shifted to a “capped profit” model in 2019 and is now undergoing conversion into a fully for-profit public benefit corporation. This transformation could take up to two years to complete.

Musk, who played a pivotal role in launching OpenAI and contributed $50 million to support its cause, has been vocal about his frustrations with the company’s shift towards profitability since leaving its board in 2018. He accuses OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, of abandoning the organization’s original mission to develop AI for societal good, instead pursuing financial gains. Musk has even suggested that OpenAI should rename itself to “maximum profit AI” or “closed for voracious profit.”

“I think the evidence was there in that OpenAI has gotten this far while having at least a sort of dual profit, non-profit role. What they’re trying to do now is completely delete the non-profit. And that seems really going too far.” – Elon Musk

Despite Musk’s objections, OpenAI’s leadership remains firm in their decision. Sam Altman, the company’s CEO, has dismissed Musk’s offer to acquire the non-profit arm, indicating he does not take it seriously. Altman believes Musk’s move is merely an attempt to slow down a competitor in the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence.

Supporters of OpenAI’s transformation argue that becoming a for-profit entity will better position the company for scaling up and attracting investors. They maintain that this shift will ultimately enhance OpenAI’s ability to innovate and contribute meaningfully to technology development.

Musk’s Bid and the Ethical Debate Over AI Profit Motives

Musk’s acquisition bid was initiated through a partnership with his artificial intelligence company xAI and a consortium of investors. It was a direct response to OpenAI’s decision to transition into a profit-making entity—an act Musk perceives as a betrayal of its foundational mission.

“I provided all of the funding for OpenAI for the first almost $50 million for nothing, as a non-profit, and it was meant to be open source,” – Elon Musk

The controversy has stirred discussions within the technology sector regarding the balance between profit motives and ethical considerations in AI development. Musk has likened OpenAI’s current trajectory to a non-profit organization established to preserve the Amazon rainforest turning into a lumber company.

“And so, you know, I think this is analogous to, like… if you find a non-profit to preserve the Amazon rainforest, but then… instead they turn into a lumber company and chop down the trees and sell them for wood.” – Elon Musk

Author’s Opinion Elon Musk’s concerns about OpenAI’s shift to a for-profit model highlight the complex and often contentious balance between profit and purpose in the tech world. While Musk’s frustrations are understandable given his initial contributions to the company and its original mission, the argument over OpenAI’s transition reflects a larger debate about the role of private enterprise in shaping the future of AI. The debate emphasizes the growing tension between innovation, ethics, and the pursuit of financial success in an industry where the stakes are incredibly high. OpenAI’s move could be seen as a necessary step to scale its operations and attract investment, but it risks alienating those who still believe in the foundational mission of AI for societal good.

Featured image credit: Ars Technica

