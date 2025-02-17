Amazon Expands Shopping Horizons with New Search Feature

Amazon is piloting a novel feature that showcases products the online retail giant does not directly sell. This innovative functionality is currently accessible in beta to a select group of U.S. customers using Android and iOS devices. These users will now encounter two types of product listings when they search on Amazon’s platform.

Introducing “Shop Brand Sites Directly”

In the updated search results, Amazon continues to display sneakers available in its inventory. However, there is now an additional segment titled “Shop brand sites directly.” This section features sneakers available for purchase from other brands’ websites. The aim of this feature is to provide users with more convenience and a broader array of options. Should a user select a pair from this section, Amazon informs them that they will be redirected to the respective brand’s website, ensuring that no personal information is shared during this transition.

Amazon is experimenting with this feature to determine potential expansion to a larger audience across the United States. Positive initial feedback could lead to a wider rollout, incorporating more brands into the mix. Rajiv Mehta, Amazon’s Vice President of search and conversational shopping, spearheads this initiative. A demonstration video showcases how this feature operates, highlighting a search for sneakers.

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to make it easier for customers to find products they want and need when they search in the Amazon Shopping app,” – Rajiv Mehta, Amazon’s VP of search and conversational shopping.

The feature is crafted to extend Prime members’ benefits like delivery, return, and customer service perks when purchasing directly from a brand’s site. Brands participating in the “Buy with Prime” program will have their offerings included in the “Shop brand sites directly” area. This initiative underscores Amazon’s commitment to enhancing user experience by offering a more comprehensive product selection and smoother shopping experience.

What The Author Thinks Amazon’s new feature signals a strategic move toward expanding its marketplace model, embracing a more diverse range of products while enhancing the user experience. By collaborating with brands to include their offerings on Amazon’s platform, Amazon is effectively broadening its reach while maintaining the convenience that Prime members appreciate. This could very well shift the way users shop online, providing them with more options without leaving the Amazon ecosystem. If successful, this initiative might pave the way for future expansions, further bridging the gap between Amazon and other brands.

