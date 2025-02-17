DMR News

Valve Removes ‘PirateFi’ from Steam Amid Malware Concerns

Feb 17, 2025

Valve Corporation has taken decisive action this week by removing the game “PirateFi” from its popular gaming platform, Steam, due to concerns over malware. Players who downloaded the game are advised to consider a full reformat of their operating systems to ensure the complete removal of any possibly harmful software. Although the exact number of users affected remains unclear, the game had previously garnered a 9/10 rating from 51 reviews on Steam, indicating a notable player base.

Cybersecurity Challenges in the Gaming Industry

The removal of “PirateFi” highlights ongoing cybersecurity challenges within the gaming industry. Last year, hackers employed infostealer malware to target gamers, prompting an investigation by Activision into the hacking campaign. While Valve has yet to comment on the recent incident, the company has urged users to take precautions.

“Run a full-system scan using an anti-virus product that you trust or use regularly, and inspect your system for unexpected or newly installed software.”
Valve

This incident is not isolated. In 2023, hackers infected players of an old Call of Duty game with self-spreading malware, drawing attention to vulnerabilities in online gaming platforms. Similarly, Electronic Arts faced disruption when a hacker commandeered gamers’ computers during an Apex Legends esports tournament, falsely suggesting the players were cheating. These incidents underline the urgent need for robust security measures to protect gamers.

Valve’s swift removal of the affected “PirateFi” builds from Steam underscores its commitment to user safety. However, it also serves as a reminder for players to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their systems against potential threats. Users who have downloaded “PirateFi” are strongly advised to undertake immediate security checks and consider comprehensive system resets.

Author’s Opinion

This action by Valve highlights the ongoing cybersecurity risks that players face while interacting with online gaming platforms. While Valve’s swift response to remove the game shows a commitment to user safety, it also brings to light the vulnerability of gamers to malware attacks. The gaming community, along with developers and platform providers, must take collective responsibility in ensuring stronger security measures and raise awareness of the potential threats lurking within online gaming environments.

Featured image credit: Wes-t via GoodFon

