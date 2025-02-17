DMR News

GameStop Shifts Focus to Cryptocurrency Investments

ByDayne Lee

Feb 17, 2025

GameStop, the American video game retailer, is making headlines with its strategic pivot toward cryptocurrency investments. In December 2023, the company’s board approved a new “investment policy,” positioning itself to explore alternative asset classes, including bitcoin. This decision follows its history of buying billions of dollars worth of bitcoin in recent years. With a cash reserve standing at $4.6 billion as of November 2, GameStop has been leveraging these funds for diversified investments.

The company’s venture into the crypto world has not been without its challenges. GameStop launched crypto wallets in 2022, enabling users to manage their cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). However, these wallets were shut down in 2023 due to “regulatory uncertainty.” Despite this setback, the company continues to explore opportunities in cryptocurrency. The move aligns with its broader strategy of seeking investments that align with its business model.

Ryan Cohen’s Influence and the Crypto Connection

CEO Ryan Cohen’s recent activity underscores GameStop’s interest in cryptocurrency. Cohen, who joined the board in 2021 after acquiring shares in 2020, recently posted a photo on social media platform X with Michael Saylor, co-founder and chairman of MicroStrategy. Notably, MicroStrategy is recognized as the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, suggesting a potential collaboration or shared interest between the two companies.

Since GameStop started exploring crypto investments, its stock has experienced a rapid, albeit volatile, rise. The shift from being perceived as a software stock to a bitcoin holding vehicle marks a significant transformation in the company’s identity. As part of its strategic overhaul, GameStop is focused on cutting costs and streamlining operations to secure profitability.

The newly approved investment policy grants Ryan Cohen, alongside two independent board members and necessary staff, the authority to manage GameStop’s portfolio of securities investments. This move is intended to ensure that the company’s financial strategies are aligned with its long-term objectives.

What The Author Thinks

While GameStop’s bold pivot into cryptocurrency reflects its willingness to adapt and explore new avenues, the volatility of the market and the uncertainty surrounding regulatory frameworks present significant risks. The company will need to strike a balance between embracing innovation and maintaining stable growth to ensure long-term success.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

