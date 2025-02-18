DMR News

iPhone SE 4 May Be Rebranded as iPhone 16 Model, Report Claims

ByYasmeeta Oon

Feb 18, 2025

Apple is set to unveil a new addition to its iPhone family this week, and the device promises to be more than just an update of the iPhone SE. While details remain under wraps, speculation suggests the new model might not carry the expected iPhone SE 4 moniker. Instead, it could be rebranded to align more closely with the iPhone 16 series, offering a lower-cost alternative packed with advanced features.

Design and Features

The new iPhone will feature a 6.1-inch display, a significant increase from the iPhone SE 3’s 4.7-inch screen. It will share the same chip as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, ensuring robust performance and access to Apple Intelligence features. This includes AI-summarized notifications and AI writing tools for generating and summarizing messages and emails. The innovative Genmoji feature will also allow users to create personalized emojis using AI technology.

Despite these advancements, the new device will maintain some traditional elements. It will feature a single rear-facing camera and retain the camera notch instead of adopting the Dynamic Island seen in higher-end models. However, the design has been updated to reflect modern aesthetics and functionality.

Priced around $500, this new iPhone aims to be a cost-effective option in the iPhone 16 lineup. It offers many of the capabilities of the iPhone 16 models, which start at $799, making high-end technology more accessible. The inclusion of a new and improved Siri through Apple Intelligence and access to ChatGPT via a partnership with OpenAI are expected to enhance user interaction and experience.

“Given how drastic the overhaul is to the iPhone SE, a new name makes complete sense,” – Gurman

Author’s Opinion

Apple’s decision to introduce a more affordable alternative with many of the features of its premium models is a smart move, making cutting-edge technology more accessible. Rebranding the new device away from the iPhone SE moniker also allows Apple to position it more closely with the iPhone 16 series, reflecting the significant improvements while keeping costs down.

Featured image credit: Andri Koolme via Flickr

