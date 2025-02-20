Bluesky Unveils New Update Featuring “Followers Only” Reply Option

Bluesky, a rival social media platform to X, has announced a fresh update to its app, introducing new features aimed at enhancing user experience. As of now, users who update their app to version 1.98 can access a “followers only” option for restricting replies to their posts and a “search posts” feature for user profiles. The update marks Bluesky’s effort to address a common issue often faced by X users.

New Features for Enhanced User Control

The “followers only” option closely mirrors a feature introduced by X in 2021, allowing users to control who can reply to their posts. This feature is not available for Communities, where users can already limit the reach of their posts by sharing them only with specific groups they are part of. By using this option, Bluesky aims to prevent the issue seen on X, where replies might bypass restrictions if the app is not updated, leading to a disconnect between the original poster and respondents.

In addition to the “followers only” option, Bluesky’s latest update incorporates a “search posts” feature that enables users to search for specific posts within individual profiles. This enhancement is designed to make content discovery more streamlined and efficient for users.

The update represents Bluesky’s strategic move to offer functionalities that address user concerns over privacy and content accessibility. By allowing users greater control over who can reply to their posts, Bluesky is positioning itself as a user-centric platform that values interaction privacy.

Author’s Opinion Bluesky’s new features showcase the platform’s responsiveness to user needs, especially regarding privacy and ease of use. While these additions may seem like small changes, they reflect a growing trend of platforms prioritizing user control. This move could potentially carve out a space for Bluesky to differentiate itself in an increasingly competitive social media landscape.

