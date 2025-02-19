Spotify’s HiFi Audio Could Arrive With New ‘Music Pro’ Tier This Year

Spotify is preparing to introduce a new “Music Pro” add-on this year, according to reports from Bloomberg. This move aims to enhance the audio experience for its Premium subscribers by offering high-quality, lossless audio. The company initially announced its intention to provide “CD-quality, lossless audio format” back in 2021 with Spotify HiFi, but the rollout has been delayed. Now, Spotify appears ready to deliver on this promise while also exploring additional features that could give it an edge in the competitive streaming market.

Music Pro Add-On Features and Pricing

The Music Pro add-on will be available at an extra cost of $5.99 per month, on top of Spotify’s current Premium subscription. Subscribers can look forward to innovative features like an AI-powered remixing tool, which enables them to mix songs from different artists seamlessly. Additionally, Music Pro users will gain exclusive access to special concert tickets, including presales and better seating options.

In a bid to further enhance its offerings, Spotify is currently in discussions with promoters and ticket sellers about integrating a ticketing feature into its platform. This potential expansion comes after Spotify signed multi-year licensing agreements with major industry players Warner Music Group (WMG) and Universal Music Group (UMG) in recent months. These developments signal Spotify’s commitment to broadening its services and providing added value to its users.

The launch of the Music Pro add-on could also present Spotify with an opportunity to increase prices again in the future. In June, the company raised the cost of its individual Premium plan from $10.99 to $11.99. However, it’s important to note that not all of Music Pro’s features might become available immediately. Spotify plans to test various tools and introduce them gradually over the coming year.

Competition in the music streaming industry continues to heat up, as rivals such as Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited already offer lossless audio options. By launching Music Pro, Spotify aims to maintain its competitive edge and retain its position as a leading player in the market.

What The Author Thinks Spotify’s Music Pro add-on could be a strategic move to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving streaming landscape. Offering lossless audio and exclusive features like concert ticket access could attract audiophiles and loyal fans who crave a more premium experience. However, the price increase may turn off some users, and the gradual rollout of features leaves questions about its long-term appeal. Spotify’s challenge will be balancing these premium features with its commitment to keeping the overall user experience accessible and engaging.

Featured image credit: mormondancer via Flickr

