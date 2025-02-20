DMR News

Facebook Limits Live Video Storage to 30 Days

ByHilary Ong

Feb 20, 2025

Facebook Limits Live Video Storage to 30 Days

Facebook has announced a significant change to its live video storage policy, effective Wednesday. The social media giant will now store live videos on its platform for only 30 days, after which they will be automatically deleted. This move signals a shift in Facebook’s approach to live video content management, urging users to adapt to the new policy.

Users will be notified before their live videos are set to be deleted, giving them a 90-day window to decide how to handle their old content. Options available to users include deferring deletion for up to six months if necessary. However, all live videos currently older than 30 days will be promptly removed from the platform. Facebook is encouraging users to convert their live videos into reels, a popular feature on the site that allows for the creation of short videos, to keep the content available on their pages.

“These changes will align our storage policies with industry standards and help ensure we are providing the most up-to-date live video experiences for everyone on Facebook.”
— Facebook

Comparison with Other Platforms

The new policy places Facebook’s storage duration in contrast with other platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Twitch offers a 60-day storage period for past broadcasts for its Partners, Affiliates, and Prime streamers. Meanwhile, YouTube allows indefinite storage of broadcasts by converting them into regular videos, offering a more permanent solution for content creators.

The move is part of Facebook’s broader strategy to optimize its platform and encourage more dynamic content creation through reels. This feature emphasizes short-form video content, which has gained popularity across various social media platforms.

Aisha, a consumer news reporter at TechCrunch with an honors bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in journalism from Western University, discusses the implications of this policy shift. Aisha’s experience as a telecom reporter at MobileSyrup before joining TechCrunch in 2021 gives her insights into the changing landscape of digital media and content storage policies.

Author’s Opinion

While Facebook’s move to reduce live video storage aligns with industry trends, it does raise questions about the accessibility of older content for creators and users. Encouraging the creation of short-form content through reels is a strategic move in the right direction, but it also signals a shift away from preserving live content for long-term use. The challenge will be how creators adapt to this new limitation and whether other platforms will follow suit in restricting content storage.

Featured image credit: Pixabay via Pexels

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

