Amazon Pulls the Plug on Inspire, Its TikTok-Esque Shopping Feature

Amazon is closing down its short-form video and photo feed named “Inspire,” initially launched to cater to the growing trend of social commerce. The feature, accessible via Amazon’s mobile app, aimed to offer American shoppers an alternative to TikTok for product reviews. Despite its promising start in 2022, Inspire struggled to gain traction among content creators and shoppers alike.

The company rolled out Inspire in the midst of a booming social commerce landscape, offering creators financial incentives to upload content. Amazon proposed $12,500 for a maximum of 500 videos or $25 for each qualifying submission. In an effort to boost content, Amazon invited select influencers to contribute videos as recently as August 2023.

Challenges in Gaining Traction

In November 2023, Inspire even partnered with Instagram to allow users to shop on Amazon directly from the Meta-owned app. However, these efforts were not enough to secure substantial content from creators who found more lucrative opportunities on other platforms.

“Beyond Amazon, we know that customers look for inspiration and product recommendations in social feeds, and we’re innovating to make shopping for Amazon products more enjoyable through seamless social media integrations,” said a company spokesperson.

The Bytedance-owned TikTok, facing uncertainty in the U.S., provided an opening for Inspire to capture a segment of its user base interested in product reviews. Yet, the initiative did not resonate sufficiently with creators or consumers. Additionally, Amazon’s success on other social media channels diminished its need for an internal short video feature like Inspire.

As part of its evolving strategy, Amazon is currently testing a new feature that directs shoppers to other brands’ websites if they search for products unavailable on Amazon. Meanwhile, the company offers alternative ways for customers to discover products through creator storefronts, curated collections, and artificial intelligence features, such as the shopping assistant Rufus launched last year.

“We regularly evaluate various features to better align with what customers tell us matters most, and as part of that, Inspire is no longer available,” confirmed the company spokesperson to TechCrunch.

What The Author Thinks Amazon’s decision to shut down Inspire reflects the fast-evolving nature of social commerce. While the platform had its potential, it faced challenges from established social networks and a lack of sustained content creation. Amazon’s shift in strategy to better integrate its marketplace with social media is understandable, but it’s clear that without substantial content and engagement, even big players like Amazon can struggle to succeed in the short-form video space.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR