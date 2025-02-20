Health Paradise Triumphs with Organic Instant Baby Oats and Organic Soy Milk Powder at the 2024 Natural Health Awards

Health Paradise Organic Instant Baby Oats and Organic Soy Milk Powder have been recognised at the prestigious Natural Health Magazine 2024 Awards. These accolades celebrate the exceptional quality, nutritional value, and commitment to clean, wholesome living that Health Paradise represents. The recognition underscores the brand’s dedication to providing natural and innovative solutions for families and health-conscious individuals.

The awards ceremony, held in Kuala Lumpur, honoured leading brands that exemplify excellence in wellness, sustainability, and innovation. Health Paradise emerged as a distinguished winner in two categories: Organic Instant Baby Oats and Organic Soy Milk Powder. This achievement further solidifies its reputation as a trusted name in organic and healthy products, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, natural foods.

Health Paradise Organic Instant Baby Oats is made from 100% organic oats. These pre-cooked, dried, and thinly rolled oats offer full nutritional benefits with minimal preparation time. Parents can simply add hot water or milk to create a creamy, nourishing meal within minutes. Rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fiber known to support heart health and digestion, these oats are free from added sugars, artificial ingredients, and preservatives. Produced in Australia, they provide protein and essential minerals, offering a simple and natural option for families.

Made from USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO soybeans, Health Paradise’s Certified Organic Soy Milk Powder is free from added sugars, creamers, and synthetic ingredients. Its smooth texture and rich taste, combined with higher levels of soy isoflavones, make it particularly beneficial for pregnant and lactating mothers. The soybeans are carefully de-skinned to reduce purine content, ensuring a refined texture and pure flavor. As a lactose-free, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free product, it offers a versatile and nutritious beverage that can be easily prepared hot or cold for any occasion.



Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Donna Tan, Director at Health Paradise, stated, “We are honoured to receive these Natural Health Magazine awards, which reaffirm our dedication to providing high-quality organic foods that support a healthier lifestyle. At Health Paradise, we believe that natural and organic products should be accessible to everyone, and we are committed to continuously innovating to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers. This recognition from Natural Health Magazine is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and motivates us to keep raising the bar in organic nutrition.”

Health Paradise’s dual recognition at the Natural Health Awards reinforces its dedication to providing clean, sustainable, and nutrient-rich products. These accolades validate the brand’s mission to meet the growing demand for high-quality organic foods that support health and well-being.

About Health Paradise

Health Paradise is a trusted name in organic and natural products, committed to delivering innovative and nutritious options that enhance the lives of families and health-conscious individuals worldwide. For more information, visit: https://healthparadise-organic.com/

About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia’s leading media platform for healthy and holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print, and social media platforms. It offers comprehensive resources covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readerswith expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & 健康时尚 Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2024awards/