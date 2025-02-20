DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest

KFC to Relocate U.S. Headquarters from Kentucky to Texas

ByHilary Ong

Feb 20, 2025

KFC to Relocate U.S. Headquarters from Kentucky to Texas

KFC, a prominent name in the fast-food industry, has announced plans to move its U.S. headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky, to Plano, Texas. This significant relocation will unfold over the next six months and will impact approximately 100 employees. The move aligns with parent company Yum Brands’ strategy to consolidate its corporate headquarters into two locations: Plano, Texas, and Irvine, California.

The decision to relocate comes as part of a broader corporate strategy. While Plano will host KFC and Pizza Hut’s global teams, Irvine remains home to Taco Bell and the Habit Burger & Grill’s teams. Yum Brands emphasizes that it is not entirely abandoning its roots in Kentucky. The company intends to maintain corporate offices in Louisville for employees who choose to remain there. Additionally, KFC plans to establish a new flagship restaurant in its former hometown, preserving its historical ties.

Corporate Relocation Trends

This shift also reflects current trends in corporate relocations. According to a 2023 report by CBRE, Texas has emerged as the most popular choice for companies seeking new headquarters locations. KFC’s move follows a similar decision by rival Papa Johns, which transferred its headquarters from Louisville to Atlanta in 2020.

As part of this transition, Yum Brands is encouraging its remote workforce, comprising roughly 90 individuals, to return to offices based on their work location. This highlights the company’s commitment to fostering a more collaborative and integrated work environment. The existing KFC headquarters in Louisville will continue to serve those corporate employees who remain in Kentucky.

The relocation underscores Yum Brands’ commitment to strategic growth and operational efficiency. With KFC’s global teams already based in Plano, the move consolidates resources and enhances collaboration among the brand’s leadership. By having centralized operations in key locations, the company aims to drive continued success and innovation across its portfolio.

Author’s Opinion

In a rapidly changing business environment, KFC’s move to Plano signals a smart and strategic decision. Centralizing operations in key locations not only improves collaboration but also places the company in the heart of a business-friendly environment in Texas. While there are challenges associated with relocating employees and maintaining company culture, this shift positions KFC well for future growth.

Featured image credit: Mike Mozart via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

BrandLume Guarantees Business Growth in 120 Days as It Expands Services Globally
Feb 20, 2025 Ethan Lin
Drone Light Shows Become the Must-Have Entertainment Trend for Events and Venues
Feb 20, 2025 Ethan Lin
Apple Strikes Down Non-DSA Compliant Apps in the EU Store
Feb 20, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801