Apple Strikes Down Non-DSA Compliant Apps in the EU Store

ByYasmeeta Oon

Feb 20, 2025

Apple has removed all applications lacking trader status from the EU App Store as of February 18, aligning with new regulations under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This significant move affects app developers who must now provide detailed trader information to submit new apps or updates. The DSA mandates that developers list their address, phone number, and email, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The new regulation stipulates that organizations publishing on the EU App Store must prominently display their contact details associated with their D-U-N-S Number. These details, now visible below other app specifics such as age ratings and supported languages, establish a direct line of communication between developers and users. Smaller developers have sought third-party solutions to manage the requirement of registering addresses and phone numbers.

Aims to Improve Transparency

The DSA categorizes any application generating revenue through paid downloads, in-app purchases, or advertising as a “trader.” This classification aims to provide consumers with more comprehensive information about app developers, enhancing user trust and security. The compliance deadline was set for February 17, 2025, giving developers ample time to prepare for the changes.

Despite the ample notice, some developers faced challenges meeting the requirements. However, industry experts suggest that the transition was expected, as the changes have been in discussion for some time. Apple has made it clear that applications without verified trader status will remain absent from the store until compliance is achieved.

What The Author Thinks

While the DSA’s aim to enhance transparency and security is a positive step for users, the implementation presents challenges for smaller developers. Ensuring that they can meet these new regulations might strain resources, but the long-term benefits could outweigh these difficulties by fostering more trustworthy app ecosystems. The effort to ensure accountability in the digital space is a much-needed shift in response to growing concerns over user privacy and transparency in app marketplaces.

Featured image credit: Logo BK via Vecteezy

Yasmeeta Oon

