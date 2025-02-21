MapQuest Responds to Gulf of America Controversy with Playful Feature

MapQuest has launched a whimsical feature titled “Name your own gulf,” allowing users to creatively rename the Gulf of Mexico on their maps. This feature emerged in response to recent changes by major mapping services like Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Bing Maps, which now display the Gulf of America for U.S. users following President Trump’s executive order. In contrast, MapQuest adds a humorous twist by giving users the freedom to label the body of water as they please, while maintaining the official name on its main site.

A Humorous Response to the Gulf of America Debate

The introduction of this feature is MapQuest’s playful take on President Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Unlike other services that have complied with the directive, MapQuest provides a platform for creative expression and public commentary on the name change. This unique offering allows users to express their opinions and enjoy a lighthearted interaction with geographic naming conventions.

Though MapQuest’s main site still recognizes the Gulf of Mexico as its official name, it stands out among peers like OpenStreetMap and HERE WeGo, which also retain the traditional naming. The company was sold from Verizon to System1, an internet advertising firm, in 2019. Historically, MapQuest has had a playful relationship with technology updates, once jesting about its inability to update itself during its AOL ownership in the 2000s.

The U.S. Geographic Names Information System typically guides naming conventions for companies; however, Google chose to follow the executive order despite criticism. President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico threatened legal action against Google for altering the name without Mexico’s consent.

“What Google is doing here is changing the name of the continental shelf of Mexico and Cuba, which has nothing to do with Trump’s decree…We do not agree with this,” – Claudia Sheinbaum

The decision by Google and others to adopt the Gulf of America name has sparked debates and international tensions, while MapQuest’s stance has earned praise from comedians Roy Wood Jr. and Stephen Colbert. This feature serves as MapQuest’s lighthearted response to the contentious situation, offering users a chance to engage with the debate humorously.

What The Author Thinks In an era of increasingly contentious political debates, it’s refreshing to see a company like MapQuest inject humor and creativity into the conversation. While the controversy surrounding the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico is serious, MapQuest’s decision to allow users to have fun with it not only adds levity to the situation but also opens the door for public dialogue and expression. It’s a small but effective reminder that sometimes humor can be a tool for challenging authority and making a statement.

Featured image credit: Pixabay via Pexels

