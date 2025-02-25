Musk Orders Federal Employees to Justify Jobs in Email or Face Dismissal

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) recently sent a controversial email to federal employees, demanding they account for their work activities from the past week by Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET. This directive emerged following a social media post by Elon Musk, who warned employees of potential dismissal should they fail to comply. President Donald Trump prompted Musk’s action, urging a more “aggressive” overhaul of the federal government. Consequently, Trump has appointed Musk to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency. The email, which reached multiple agencies including the FBI, required employees to submit their responses within the specified timeframe.

FBI’s Response and Concerns from Federal Workers

FBI Director Kash Patel advised bureau staff not to respond immediately, citing existing FBI protocols. The OPM’s unsigned email explicitly warned employees against sending classified information, links, or attachments. It also stated that failure to respond would be interpreted as a resignation, a move perceived by many as an intimidation tactic.

“Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments.” – Office of Personnel Management’s HR email address

Elon Musk’s directive followed President Trump’s suggestion to reshape the federal workforce more assertively. Musk, entrusted by Trump to lead governmental efficiency efforts, made his expectations clear via social media.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.” – Elon Musk

“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!” – Donald Trump

Union Leaders and Federal Workers Speak Out

Many federal employees expressed concerns over the implications of this request. They perceived it as an intrusive measure aimed at monitoring their activities and infringing upon their privacy. The email has sparked considerable outrage among the workforce and union leaders, who view it as an attack on federal employees and their critical services.

“I don’t have any clue what in the world that email means either.” – Union official (head of a top union representing federal workers)

Union leaders have been vocal in their criticism of the OPM email. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) plans legal action to contest any unjust terminations. The National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) vehemently opposed the message.

“It’s callous and calculating and just another low-down tactic to get rid of employees they haven’t been able to touch yet.” – Federal worker

“Personally, I’m afraid to not respond by the deadline based on Elon’s tweets that non-response would be considered a resignation.” – Federal staffer

“It is cruel and disrespectful to hundreds of thousands of veterans who are wearing their second uniform in the civil service to be forced to justify their job duties to this out-of-touch, privileged, unelected billionaire who has never performed one single hour of honest public service in his life.” – Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees

“NTEU’s members are professional civil servants and will not back down to these blatant attempts to attack a vital resource for the American public.” – Doreen Greenwald, president of the National Treasury Employees Union

Ed Martin, interim US attorney for the District of Columbia, attempted to allay fears among federal workers by suggesting they “be general” in their responses if necessary. He reassured them of his support.

“If anyone gives you problems, I’ve got your back.” – Ed Martin, interim US attorney for the District of Columbia

The OPM email has been interpreted by many as an intimidation effort towards federal employees. Union officials argue it is intended to filter out those who might not align with the administration’s agenda or efficiency goals.

Employees are now caught between adhering to Musk’s directive or adhering to established agency protocols, such as those outlined by FBI Director Kash Patel.

The situation represents a significant challenge for federal employees who feel cornered by the ultimatum presented in the email. It highlights broader concerns about privacy and workplace autonomy within the federal workforce.

What The Author Thinks Elon Musk’s directive to federal employees, supported by President Trump’s push for an aggressive overhaul, raises serious concerns about government overreach and the erosion of privacy in the workplace. The demands for detailed weekly reports, coupled with the threat of resignation for non-compliance, send a troubling message about the administration’s approach to public service. Federal employees, already facing uncertain working conditions, are now being subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and intimidation tactics. This approach undermines the trust in government institutions and disregards the importance of job autonomy and respect for workers’ privacy.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

