As legal clients increasingly seek recognized and credentialed attorneys, rankings like Super Lawyers continue to influence the legal industry. In Illinois, several highly regarded attorneys have been selected for the 2025 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, reflecting broader trends in how legal professionals establish credibility and reputation.

Selected on an annual, state-by-state basis, Super Lawyers is a nationwide peer-reviewed rating system that evaluates attorneys based on professional achievement, case results, and peer recognition. It aims to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing for consumers seeking legal counsel. The Super Lawyers designation places attorneys within the top 5% of legal professionals in each state, while Rising Stars acknowledges the top 2.5% of younger attorneys practicing for 10 years or less.

While rankings like Super Lawyers are not an official measure of legal competency, they provide a consumer-friendly way for clients to assess attorneys based on peer endorsements and track records. Legal industry professionals emphasize that recognition can amplify factors like trust, experience, and credibility in a competitive legal marketplace.

Illinois law firms such as The Collins Law Firm have consistently been represented on the Super Lawyers list, demonstrating the importance of experience and results in legal rankings. Specializing in personal injury, environmental litigation, and commercial disputes, the firm is known for high-profile settlements in environmental, commercial, and personal injury cases nationwide.

The Collins Law Firm senior partner Edward Manzke, named to the Illinois Super Lawyers list 19 times since 2006, has secured over $260 million in settlements and verdicts in personal injury and environmental cases. Similarly, attorneys like John Risvold and Margaret Galka are recognized as Rising Stars and represent a new generation of legal professionals making their mark in complex litigation.

“We are honored that five attorneys at Collins Law have been recognized by Super Lawyers for 2025. We are relentless in fighting for justice for our clients—it’s who we are. Our clients often come to us during the most difficult times in their lives and it is gratifying to have our hard work acknowledged,” said Edward Manzke, senior partner at the firm.

A premier boutique law firm in the Chicago suburbs, The Collins Law Firm represents clients throughout the Midwest in personal injury and commercial matters. The firm has long been a trailblazer in environmental, social, and government (ESG) litigation, particularly in cases involving contamination and toxic torts.

Known for its tenacity and aggressive litigation style, the firm has recovered $1.47 Billion in verdicts and settlements, helping clients receive compensation from environmental cancer verdicts, chemical explosions, and toxic tort settlements to resolutions of credit facilities. With a track record of success and a forward-thinking approach, the firm is well-positioned to continue its impactful work on a local and national level.

In an era where clients conduct thorough research before choosing legal representation, recognition by Super Lawyers serves as a benchmark for legal excellence. According to legal industry surveys, many clients today consider peer-reviewed recognitions, case history, and firm reputation before hiring an attorney, reaffirming that Super Lawyers rankings and certification programs have gained weight in decision-making.

Handling cases with significant legal and policy implications nationwide, The Collins Law Firm’s influence extends far beyond Illinois. Its recognition as Super Lawyers 2025 highlights the firm’s ability to navigate complex legal landscapes. As emerging regulations, ESG concerns, and digital transformation continue to reshape the legal industry, it remains at the forefront, leveraging its expertise to drive positive change.

The Collins Law Firm P.C., based in Naperville, IL, specializes in environmental law, personal injury, and business litigation. With a strong focus on holding corporations accountable for environmental damages, the firm has earned a distinguished reputation for high-impact legal representation. Founded by attorney Shawn Collins, the firm consistently achieves successful outcomes through aggressive litigation and advocacy. Expert lawyers like Edward Manzke and Jeremiah Frei-Pearson provide exceptional counsel in complex cases, delivering justice to individuals and businesses. With a history of winning settlements and verdicts, The Collins Law Firm continues to protect communities and clients across Illinois and nationwide.

