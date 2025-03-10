ChatGPT for macOS introduces direct code editing feature

OpenAI has announced a groundbreaking update to its ChatGPT app, enabling direct code editing on macOS. This new feature is available to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team, marking a significant advancement in AI-assisted software development. However, users of the free version, Enterprise, and Edu accounts will have access next week. OpenAI’s ambitions to launch a dedicated product to support software engineering underscore this exciting development.

New Feature for Developers

The latest version of the ChatGPT app for macOS enables it to take action to edit code within supported developer tools such as Xcode, VS Code, and JetBrains. This enhancement builds on the “work with apps” capability introduced in beta last November. The Windows version of the ChatGPT app is also set to receive this feature soon, broadening access to more developers across different platforms.

AI coding assistants have been gaining popularity, and the new code editing feature is expected to be a game-changer. Developers are increasingly relying on AI-generated code, with a quarter of YC’s W25 startup batch reportedly having 95% of their codebases generated by AI. Despite the benefits, there are challenges as well. Many developers note that while AI can expedite code reviews and improve documentation, it often leads to increased time spent debugging and addressing security vulnerabilities.

OpenAI’s latest feature is part of a broader trend towards integrating AI more deeply into software engineering processes. By introducing direct code editing capabilities, OpenAI aims to streamline development workflows and enhance productivity. This aligns with their vision to create tools that support and accelerate the work of software engineers globally.

What The Author Thinks While AI-assisted coding tools, like ChatGPT’s new direct code editing feature, present tremendous potential to speed up development workflows, they also come with a few growing pains. As developers increasingly turn to AI for code generation, the need to refine these tools and address the bugs, errors, and security issues they introduce will become essential. AI might not fully replace developers, but it’s clear that it will drastically reshape how software is built, reviewed, and maintained in the coming years.

