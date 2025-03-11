Amazon Cloud Launches New Service to Support Game Publishers with Streaming

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled GameLift Streams, a new service designed to empower video game publishers with independent cloud-based streaming capabilities. This innovative solution will enable publishers to rapidly distribute titles in development to testers and securely revoke access when needed. The service offers versatility, supporting game delivery to any device with a browser that supports the WebRTC standard, including smart TVs.

High-Quality Streaming and Cost Structure

GameLift Streams delivers high-quality streaming with 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. The cost structure is based on the Nvidia graphics processing units utilized by customers and the storage consumption for game data. This service represents a strategic move for AWS, which has been Amazon’s primary profit engine over the past decade, generating significant revenue from renting out server and storage space.

Jackbox Games, known for its casual games, plans to leverage GameLift Streams to launch a game-streaming service. Currently, Jackbox offers its games for an upfront fee, but it intends to introduce an early ad-supported version of its service in the first half of the year. This version will feature more games and a subscription option. Evan Jacover from Jackbox Games remarked on the company’s initial attempts at a similar solution, saying:

“We got a POC up, but it wasn’t efficient to get it really working well.” – Evan Jacover

GameLift Streams will provide publishers with capabilities comparable to those seen in AAA games. This development is crucial as it allows games to run on both Windows and Linux systems. While the service supports 1080p streaming, more advanced video consoles like Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro offer up to 4K resolution and 120 frames per second.

The introduction of GameLift Streams is poised to significantly impact the gaming industry by enabling publishers to stream their games online without relying on third-party services. Lee from AWS highlighted the target audience for the service, stating:

“That’s kind of the sweet spot when we talk to customers,” – Lee

Author’s Opinion While AWS’s GameLift Streams service offers a compelling solution to the gaming industry’s need for direct streaming capabilities, its success hinges on how well it can compete with established players and convince publishers to move away from current third-party solutions.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

