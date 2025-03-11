iPhone 17 Air Leak Reveals Details on Size, Features, and Design

The upcoming iPhone 17 Air is poised to be a groundbreaking addition to Apple’s smartphone lineup. Leaked information and prototype models reveal that the iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest smartphone yet from Apple. This highly anticipated device promises to redefine design standards with a revamped camera bump and cutting-edge hardware features. Slated to replace the iPhone Plus models, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to start at $899 and boasts a profile thinner than the iconic iPhone 6.

The hallmark of the iPhone 17 Air is its exceptional thinness, reportedly measuring between 5.588mm and 6mm, according to sources such as Ice Universe and analyst Jeff Pu. This drastic reduction in thickness is complemented by a significant redesign of the rear camera bump, which departs from the traditional corner square design. Instead, the camera bump will extend across the entire upper rear panel, resembling a stretched camera bar similar to that of the leaked iPhone 17 Pro models. Unlike its predecessors, the iPhone 17 Air may feature only a single rear camera lens.

Incorporating Cutting-Edge Hardware

In addition to its revolutionary design, the iPhone 17 Air will incorporate the latest in Apple’s hardware innovations. Users can look forward to the inclusion of an Action Button, USB-C port, Camera Control button, and Dynamic Island with integrated Face ID. These features are set to enhance user experience and functionality. Notably, the Pro models will continue to be available in the iPhone Pro and Pro Max versions, while the base model lineup will see the removal of the Plus option to make room for this new Air variant.

A tangible glimpse of what the iPhone 17 Air might offer has been provided via a 3D-printed prototype, allowing enthusiasts to explore its sleek form firsthand. The renders, shared by leaker Majin Bu, have fueled excitement and speculation about this futuristic device. The strategic introduction of an Air model into Apple’s smartphone collection marks a significant shift in their product strategy, likely aimed at attracting consumers seeking a blend of advanced technology and minimalist design.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s decision to introduce the iPhone 17 Air as part of its smartphone lineup appears to be a clever move aimed at attracting users who value sleek design and advanced technology. The reduced thickness and hardware upgrades suggest that Apple is shifting toward creating devices that combine aesthetics with functionality, appealing to a new segment of consumers.

Featured image credit: DonanimHaber

