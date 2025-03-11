Trump Dismisses Stock Market Concerns, Says Tariffs Will Strengthen U.S.

President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that his administration will not allow stock market fluctuations to influence its tariff policy decisions. Speaking in the Oval Office during the signing of executive orders, Trump emphasized that the focus is on addressing unfair trade practices by foreign companies and countries. These remarks come as Wall Street faces a challenging week, with major averages trending downward.

Focus on Long-Term Economic Strategy

The Trump administration’s aggressive stance on trade has raised concerns on Wall Street. Some investors hoped Trump would consider the stock market as a reflection of his approval but were met with a different reality. Nomura economists noted skepticism about the “Trump put,” the idea that Trump would prioritize stock market stability. Instead, the administration remains committed to rebuilding America, focusing on long-term strength rather than short-term market movements.

“This is very much about companies and countries that have ripped off this country, our country, our beloved United States. And they’re not going to be ripping us off any more.”

— President Donald Trump

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reinforced the administration’s broader economic vision. He explained that Trump’s focus extends beyond daily stock market variances.

“The president is focused on rebuilding America, and you are going to see growth in America…. You’re going to see interest rates drop 1% or more. You’re going to see the stock market explode.”

— Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Despite recent market volatility, Trump remains confident in his strategy. He dismissed concerns about market downturns, focusing instead on long-term economic strength for the United States.

“I think it’s globalists that see how rich our country’s going to be and they don’t like it. Big market out there. But again, they’ve been ripping off this country for years. And they’re going to do great — everyone’s going to do great. But we can’t let this continue to happen to America. Otherwise we’re not going to have a country any longer,”

— President Donald Trump

The Nasdaq Composite’s recent decline into correction territory highlights the challenges faced by tech stocks amid broader market sell-offs. However, Trump attributed these fluctuations to external forces, specifically targeting “globalists” for their role in undermining the nation’s economic prosperity.

“So, you know, I think that has an impact on the market,”

— President Donald Trump

What The Author Thinks The decision to prioritize long-term economic goals over short-term market fluctuations is likely the right approach for addressing deeper systemic issues in the U.S. economy. While market volatility can cause discomfort, focusing on structural reforms and fairness in trade could provide lasting benefits for the country’s economic stability and global standing.

