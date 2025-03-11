Reddit Introduces Tool to Alert Users If Their Post Violates Subreddit Rules

Reddit recently announced a series of new analytical and moderation tools designed to assist users in optimizing their posts and reaching the right audience. These tools, unveiled on Thursday, aim to help users understand what works well on the platform and improve the quality and reach of their future submissions. Among the most notable features is a tool that assists users in posting without violating subreddit rules.

Reddit’s latest offerings include the “Post Insights” tool, which provides users with valuable data on views, upvotes, shares, and more. This feature helps users comprehend the performance of their posts, enabling them to tailor content that resonates with their audience. Additionally, if a post is removed from a subreddit, Reddit will suggest alternative communities where it might find acceptance.

New Features for Better Content Sharing

The platform also updated the “Select a Community” button, now equipped with suggestions tailored to users’ content during post creation. By recommending the most relevant communities for a post, Reddit aims to help users find the right audience for their content. This mirrors similar features found on other social networking platforms like LinkedIn, which have incorporated such tools for years.

A new feature called “Post Recovery” has also been introduced. This tool allows users to recover posts that have been removed from a subreddit, providing them with another chance to share their content within appropriate communities. Both “Post Insights” and “Post Recovery” will initially undergo testing on iOS and Android devices.

The overarching goal of these features is to enhance user experience by avoiding confusion and increasing the number of successful posts. Reddit’s efforts emphasize guiding users in creating content that adheres to subreddit rules.

“This helps avoid confusion and increases the number of successful posts,” – Reddit

Author’s Opinion These new tools from Reddit are a welcome addition for users who want more control and insights into their post performance. They seem to effectively address common frustrations, particularly around content visibility and rule adherence, ultimately encouraging better content creation on the platform.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

