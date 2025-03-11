X lets users query Grok directly by mentioning it in replies

Grok, an AI-powered chatbot, is becoming increasingly accessible to users through a variety of platforms and features. Developed by xAI, Grok can now be accessed via a standalone app on both iOS and Android, as well as a dedicated website. The expansion comes as xAI seeks to broaden the reach of its Grok model to more users on the platform X.

Users can now interact with Grok in several ways. A Grok button is strategically placed next to all posts, allowing users to receive explanations of the text and images. Additionally, users of X can access Grok through a sidebar button or by mentioning Grok directly in replies to ask questions about specific posts. This provides users with automated responses a few minutes later.

Meta’s Efforts and Competition

Meta, known for developing the Llama models, has incorporated Meta AI into the search bars of Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger. This advancement complements the efforts of xAI, which continues to innovate with its Grok model. Perplexity, an automated xAI account, operates similarly to Grok, enhancing user engagement through automation.

In an effort to provide even more robust features, xAI has launched the SuperGrok plan. This upgraded version of Grok offers extra features such as unlimited image generation and early access to new innovations. This initiative aims to provide users with enhanced capabilities as they interact with the platform.

Since the beginning of this year, xAI has introduced new ways to access its AI assistant. The company remains committed to expanding Grok’s capabilities and accessibility across various digital environments. By integrating with multiple platforms and enhancing user interaction, Grok continues to set a new standard for AI-powered chatbots.

What The Author Thinks

The rapid expansion of Grok across various platforms and the introduction of SuperGrok demonstrates xAI’s ambition to offer a comprehensive, multifaceted AI experience to users. However, its ongoing growth suggests that there may still be some challenges ahead, particularly in terms of user adoption and continued innovation.

Featured image credit: BNN Bloomberg

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR