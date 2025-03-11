Trump Restricts Elon Musk’s Power Amid Backlash Over DOGE Workforce Cuts

President Donald Trump has taken a significant step to limit Elon Musk’s authority amid concerns over workforce reductions in the federal government. On Thursday, Trump addressed his Cabinet secretaries, making it clear that staffing decisions will rest in their hands, not Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This decision follows a lunch meeting organized by Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., after several Republican senators expressed unease about the lack of communication regarding DOGE’s initiatives.

In a rare public move, Trump curtailed Musk’s influence as they both navigate the restructuring of the federal government. The directive comes after some Cabinet members showed resistance to Musk’s order that federal employees outline their work or face termination. Trump instructed Cabinet members to collaborate with DOGE on spending and workforce reductions, emphasizing that final job cuts would be determined by department leaders.

“If they don’t cut, then Elon will do the cutting,” President Donald Trump stated, underscoring his approach to workforce management.

Engagement with Lawmakers

Musk has been actively engaging with lawmakers to address these changes. On Wednesday, he met with House Republicans to discuss improving government expenditures. Musk described the meeting as “very productive” and focused on identifying a 15% reduction in fraud and waste within federal agencies. Later that day, Musk also attended a closed-door session with Senate Republicans to address concerns about potential voter backlash stemming from the proposed workforce cuts.

“We just had a meeting with most of the Secretaries, Elon, and others, and it was a very positive one,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Trump and Musk have been working together to significantly reduce the size of the federal workforce, aiming to dismiss thousands of employees and potentially close entire agencies. Despite this ambitious plan, Trump reassured his Cabinet members with a clear directive:

“Keep all the people you want, all the people that you need.”

The President emphasized the importance of precision in workforce management, advising his secretaries to use a “scalpel” rather than a “hatchet” approach. He believes that understanding the roles and contributions of federal employees will allow for more accurate decisions on who remains and who is let go.

“It’s very important that we cut levels down to where they should be, but it’s also important to keep the best and most productive people,” Trump remarked after Thursday’s meeting.

Author’s Opinion While limiting Musk’s influence may provide some much-needed oversight, it’s essential to ensure that workforce reductions are executed with care. A thoughtful, strategic approach is required to maintain effective governance, particularly when such cuts have the potential to affect essential services and employees who contribute significantly to the functioning of the federal government.

