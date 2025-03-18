The Harmony of Lens and Pen: Decoding the Culture of Liupanshui

Old Friends in Guizhou: Continuing the “Qian” Connection

Japanese photography artist RK has captured the breathtaking beauty of Guizhou through his lens—whether it’s the delicate craftsmanship of Danzhai Kala birdcages or the glowing lanterns of Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village. Meanwhile, Chinese writer Zhuang Yating has vividly portrayed the essence of this land, from the ancient alleyways of Tongren to the everyday life of Guiyang. Recently, these two “old friends of Guizhou” embarked on yet another journey, this time exploring the “Cool City” of Liupanshui. With the interplay of imagery and words, they weave a multidimensional cultural narrative, offering a fresh perspective on this unique region.

The Wildness and Poetry in Shuicheng Paintings

Shuicheng paintings originate from the folk arts of Liupanshui’s ethnic minorities, drawing inspiration from traditional embroidery, wax dyeing, and intricate needlework. They are characterized by bold, free-flowing lines and vibrant colors. On the streets, where these dynamic murals come to life, photographer RK was captivated. He paused, pressed the shutter, and skillfully layered the wall art with everyday village scenes, capturing the striking harmony of “paintings coexisting with the village.” Watching an artist paint on the streets, writer Zhuang Yating remarked, “When art merges with daily life, the vivid colors beneath the blue sky and white clouds become a poetic expression of life itself.”

A Family Epic Woven in Hair

In Suojia Township, RK captured the striking image of young Longhorn Miao girls with their elaborate, coiled hairstyles. Within each strand of hair lies the memory of their maternal ancestors—a symbolic passage of love from grandmother to mother to daughter. Each lock of hair becomes a tangible representation of lineage and heritage.

Interpreting this tradition from an anthropological perspective, Zhuang Yating observed, “Despite vast cultural differences, humanity shares a deep, universal perception of life and legacy. What moves us most is this timeless continuity of inheritance.”

Culture as a Bridge: A Symphony Across Mountains and Seas

From the Ferris wheel’s reflection on Minghu Wetland to the vibrant red skirts of Yi women on the Wumeng Grassland, from the weathered brick walls of Shuicheng Ancient Town to the grand nine-tiered palaces of the Yi villages—RK’s lens and Zhuang Yating’s words, though distinct in artistic expression, converge in capturing the cultural heartbeat of this land.

As a foreign perspective intersects with local narratives, the story of Liupanshui quietly steps onto the global stage. With its raw vitality, it presents the world with a cultural emblem—one that bears both the unique imprint of ethnic heritage and the universal resonance of human connection.