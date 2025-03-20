Elon Musk’s xAI Acquires Hotshot to Enhance AI Video Generation Portfolio

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has acquired Hotshot, a startup known for its AI-powered video generation tools, similar to OpenAI’s Sora. The acquisition was announced by Hotshot’s CEO and co-founder, Aakash Sastry, in a post on X on Monday.

Foundational Shift in Video AI

In the announcement, Sastry shared insights on Hotshot’s journey: “Over the past two years, we’ve built three video foundation models — Hotshot-XL, Hotshot Act One, and Hotshot — as a small team. Training these models has provided us with a unique perspective on how global education, entertainment, communication, and productivity are about to change in the coming years. We’re excited to continue scaling these efforts on the largest cluster in the world, Colossus, as a part of xAI!”

Founded in San Francisco by Sastry and John Mullan, Hotshot initially focused on developing AI tools for photo creation and editing. However, the company eventually pivoted towards building text-to-video AI models. Hotshot garnered investments from prominent figures such as Lachy Groom, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and SV Angel, though it never disclosed the size of its funding rounds.

xAI’s acquisition of Hotshot suggests the company aims to compete in the AI video generation space, joining competitors like Sora and Google’s Veo 2. Musk previously indicated that xAI is developing video-generating models for its Grok chatbot platform, expecting to release a “Grok Video” model soon.Hotshot announced it began sunsetting new video creation on March 14. Existing customers have until March 30 to download videos they’ve created using the platform. The terms of the transition for Hotshot staff to xAI remain unclear, and Sastry has not commented further on the move.

Author’s Opinion Elon Musk’s acquisition of Hotshot through xAI appears to be a strategic maneuver to solidify his holdings in the rapidly evolving AI video generation sector. By integrating Hotshot’s advanced models with xAI’s existing resources, Musk not only enriches his portfolio but also positions his company at the forefront of the AI-driven media revolution. This acquisition could be seen as a chess move against competitors like OpenAI and Google, aiming to leverage Hotshot’s niche innovations to capture market share in a domain that promises to redefine how visual content is created and consumed globally. Whether this leads to a surge in innovation or stifles competition remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the stakes are high, and the impact on the AI landscape will be significant.

Featured image credit: Getty Images

