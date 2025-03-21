TTEC Employee Experience & AI Training Initiatives Boost Engagement & Retention

As its Krakow and Warsaw offices grow, TTEC is setting new benchmarks in employee experience (EX), offering comprehensive training, career growth opportunities, and a culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion.

More information is available at https://www.ttec.com/global-locations/poland

In today’s competitive job market, exceptional organizational policies intended to optimize the employee experience are essential. TTEC is taking a leadership role in this area with AI-powered learning platforms and team lead supports that employees can rely on to enhance their skill sets, thrive in their roles, and advance within the company. By meeting employee needs, prioritizing well-being and purpose, and cultivating engagement and growth, TTEC remains successful in retaining valuable talent in today’s skills-stressed market.

“We want to empower our employees and teams to be their best by facilitating professional development and fostering the superior skills-driven services our clients rely on,” says TTEC CEO Kenneth Tuchman. “Our AI-driven training opportunities along with team lead supports and a values-driven culture make working at TTEC both rewarding and inspiring. We believe happy employees lead to happy customers, and we have seen this dynamic play out again and again across all our teams, both in Poland and around the world.”

Poland’s fast-growing economy – expected to enjoy even greater expansion in 2025 according to the European Commission – has positioned the country as a leading hub for sectors like IT, finance, and customer support.

As global brands and startups alike seek top-tier CX solutions, TTEC Poland continues to expand. By opening its doors to entry-level professionals, career-minded individuals have a unique opportunity to work alongside industry-leading talent at a multi-award-winning global enterprise that promotes up-skilling for internal advancement.

A combination of AI-powered training, comprehensive resources, and a strong commitment to employee well-being at TTEC is driving engagement, strengthening retention, and facilitating organizational excellence.

Ricardo, a Senior Manager, Service Delivery at TTEC says, “I started my career at TTEC as a team leader, then moved on to assistant manager, then manager, and now I’m a senior manager. And that progression is not unique to me. I’m so happy and proud to be part of a company that values building employees from within. A company that provides training and skills development for employees, so they can get to the next level.”

About TTEC

Founded in 1982, TTEC operates across six continents. The company employs over 55,000 individuals, offering services in 50 languages. Internally, TTEC is focused on helping its employees achieve their goals through thousands of available training programs and courses. As a certified “Great Place to Work,” the company fosters a culture of pride, mutual respect and fairness – core values that are practiced at every level of the organization, ensuring employees feel genuinely valued and supported in their careers.

TTEC in Poland is currently hiring career-minded entry-level sales and support professionals who are proficient in both English and Polish, and eager to join a global leader in CX and AI-enhanced services and technologies.

Learn more by visiting https://www.ttecjobs.com/en